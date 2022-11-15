DelveInsight Estimates a Promising Picture of JAK Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Landscape in the Coming Years as 40+ Key Pharma Players Bolster the Treatment Space

JAK inhibitors clinical trial pipeline constitutes 40+ key companies continuously working towards developing 45+ JAK inhibitor drugs, analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline JAK inhibitor drugs in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the JAK inhibitors competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Over 40+ JAK Inhibitors companies are evaluating 45+ JAK inhibitors pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the JAK inhibitors market would significantly increase market revenue.

Leading JAK inhibitor companies such as Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Reistone Biopharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Kartos Therapeutics, Telios Pharma, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Abivax S.A., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Galvani Bioelectronics, CTI BioPharma, Crescendo Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Imago BioSciences, Geron Corporation, R-Pharm, Almedis LLC, ScienceFiles, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Italfarmaco, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cephalon, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, and others are evaluating novel JAK inhibitor drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Key JAK inhibitor pipeline therapies in various stages of development include PF-06651600, Momelotinib, TD-8236, DZD4205 , TD-0903, TD-5202, ATI-2138, CPL409116, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, Upadacitinib, Filgotinib, Ivarmacitinib, and others.

In October 2022, AbbVie announced that the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor upadacitinib (Rinvoq) had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adults with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) who have objective signs of inflammation and have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors.

In October 2022, Incyte announced that data from the pivotal Phase III TRuE-V clinical trial program evaluating ruxolitinib cream (OpzeluraTM) 1.5% in patients 12 years of age and older with nonsegmental vitiligo had been published in "The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)."

In September 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb announced new two-year results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial demonstrating clinical efficacy was maintained with continuous Sotyktu™ (deucravacitinib) treatment in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. This analysis assessed patients from the pivotal POETYK PSO-1 trial who transitioned into the LTE trial. At 112 weeks of Sotyktu treatment, modified non-responder imputation (mNRI) response rates were 82.4% for Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75, 55.2% for PASI 90 and 66.5% for static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) 0/1.

In July 2022, AbbVie announced that it had submitted applications for a new indication to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for upadacitinib (RINVOQ®, 45 mg [induction dose] and 15 mg and 30 mg [maintenance dose]) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

In March 2022, AbbVie announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. This FDA approval is the first indication for RINVOQ in gastroenterology and is supported by efficacy and safety data from three Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies.

In January 2022, AbbVie announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease did not respond to previous treatment and is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or when the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

JAK Inhibitors Overview

Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are small molecules of about 400 Da that can be administered orally. JAKs are phosphotransferases that bind to cytokine receptor intracellular domains and transmit signals to activate immune responses. Many interleukins, interferons, colony-stimulating factors, and hormone-like cytokines are among the cytokines that signal via JAKs (such as erythropoietin). These cytokine receptors communicate via various combinations of four JAKs (JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, and TYK2).

Tofacitinib and baricitinib (and oclacitinib in dogs) are first-generation jakinibs that block more than one JAK and thus inhibit many cytokines; these and other pan-jakinibs are being studied as therapeutic agents for a wide range of autoimmune diseases.

Several JAK inhibitor clinical trials are currently underway, ranging from cancer to autoimmune diseases like psoriasis. Several other JAK inhibitors may be effective in the treatment of multiple disorders in the future.

JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

RINVOQ: AbbVie

RINVOQ, a selective JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, is being studied in a variety of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. RINVOQ inhibited JAK-1 more effectively than JAK-2, JAK-3, and TYK-2 in enzymatic and cellular assays. The importance of inhibiting specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic efficacy and safety is unknown at this time.

RINVOQ is currently being studied in phase III trials for colitis, giant cell arteritis, and Takayasu arteritis.

Filgotinib: Galapagos

Galapagos' Filgotinib (200 mg and 100 mg tablets) is approved and marketed in Europe and Japan for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active RA who have not responded adequately or are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Filgotinib can be used alone or in conjunction with methotrexate (MTX). Filgotinib was submitted to the European Commission for an expanded indication for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response, lost response to, or were intolerant to, conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

A snapshot of the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

JAK Inhibitors Drugs Company Phase Indication RINVOQ AbbVie Pre-registration Crohn's disease Ritlecitinib Pfizer Pre-registration Alopecia areata Momelotinib Sierra Oncology Pre-registration Myelofibrosis Ruxolitinib Incyte Corporation/Novartis Phase III Cytokine release syndrome; Essential thrombocythaemia; SARS-CoV-2 acute respiratory disease Filgotinib Galapagos Phase III Crohn's disease Itacitinib Incyte Corporation Phase III Graft-versus-host disease Ivarmacitinib Arcutis Biotherapeutics/Reistone Biopharma Phase III Atopic dermatitis; Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis; Psoriatic arthritis; Rheumatoid arthritis; Ulcerative colitis Golidocitinib Dizal Pharmaceutical Phase II Peripheral T-cell lymphoma Nezulcitinib Theravance Biopharma Phase II Acute lung injury CPL409116 Celon Pharma Phase II Rheumatoid arthritis TD 5202 Theravance Biopharma Phase I Inflammatory bowel diseases ATI-2138 Aclaris Therapeutics Phase I Psoriasis

Scope of the JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

Coverage: Global

Key JAK Inhibitors Companies: Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Reistone Biopharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Kartos Therapeutics, Telios Pharma, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Abivax S.A., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Galvani Bioelectronics, CTI BioPharma, Crescendo Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Imago BioSciences, Geron Corporation, R-Pharm, Almedis LLC, ScienceFiles, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Italfarmaco, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cephalon, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, and others

Key JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: PF-06651600, Momelotinib, TD-8236, DZD4205 , TD-0903, TD-5202, ATI-2138, CPL409116, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, Upadacitinib, Filgotinib, Ivarmacitinib, and others.

: Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, Gilead Sciences, Reistone Biopharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Kartos Therapeutics, Telios Pharma, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Abivax S.A., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Galvani Bioelectronics, CTI BioPharma, Crescendo Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma, Imago BioSciences, Geron Corporation, R-Pharm, Almedis LLC, ScienceFiles, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Italfarmaco, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cephalon, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, and others Key JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: PF-06651600, Momelotinib, TD-8236, DZD4205 , TD-0903, TD-5202, ATI-2138, CPL409116, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, Upadacitinib, Filgotinib, Ivarmacitinib, and others.

Table of Contents

1. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. JAK Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

