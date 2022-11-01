DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust RNA Interference Pipeline as Key 85+ Pharma Companies Set Foot in the RNA Interference Space

RNA interference clinical trial pipeline constitutes 85+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ RNA interference therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'RNA Interference Competitive Landscape – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline RNA interference therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the RNA interference competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the RNA Interference Pipeline Report

Over 85+ RNA interference companies are evaluating 100+ RNA interference pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the RNA interference market would significantly increase market revenue.

RNA interference companies are evaluating RNA interference pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the RNA interference market would significantly increase market revenue. Leading RNA interference companies such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Sylentis, Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Silenseed, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Sirnaomics, Silence Therapeutics, Sylentis, Silence Therapeutics, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Amylon Therapeutics, Aro Biotherapeutics, DTx Pharma, BONAC Corporation, and others are evaluating novel RNA interference drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel RNA interference drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key RNA interference pipeline therapies in various stages of development include SR061, ARO-APOC3, DCR-PHXC, SYL-1001, Fitusiran, Zilebesiran, VIR-2218, AB 729, Antisense K-ras RNA gene therapy, OLX 101A, Lumasiran, Prexigebersen-A, JNJ-3989, LY 3561774, DCR-HBVS, Olpasiran, STP705, ARO-HSD, ARO-MUC5AC, RBD1016, ANGPTL3 siRNA, SLN124, JNJ-75220795, LY3819469, ARO-HIF2, SYL 1801, STP707, DRC-AUD, SLN360, SR043, SR044, PH 894, PH 762PF-06650833, Polyoxidonium, Remimazolam, OP-101, Rayaldee, OT-101, ADM03820, OLT 1177, NVXCoV 2373, DFV890, Crizanlizumab, MAS-825, NBT-NM108, Ambrisentan, Sargramostim, Gam-COVID-Vac, mRNA-1283, MP1032, Molnupiravir, M5049, Covifenz, INOmax, MW33, RNA convalescent plasma, LB1148, Mavrilimumab, and others.

In April 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. The FDA has set an action date of April 14, 2022, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), and the Agency has indicated that they are not currently planning an advisory committee meeting as part of the NDA review

In November 2021, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that its collaborator, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Janssen) one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has disclosed its collaboration with Arrowhead on investigational compound JNJ-75220795, which is in a Phase I clinical study

In November 2021, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced that it entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK under which GSK will develop and commercialize ARO-HSD.

RNA Interference Overview

RNA interference (RNAi) is one of several RNA silencing pathways that use small RNAs as guides for sequence-specific silencing. In C. elegans, RNAi was discovered and defined as sequence-specific mRNA degradation induced by long double-stranded RNA (dsRNA). RNA interference (RNAi) technology regulates mRNA stability and translation in nearly all human cells.

RNA interference (RNAi) is a conserved biological response to double-stranded RNA that mediates resistance to both endogenous parasitic and exogenous pathogenic nucleic acids and regulates the expression of protein-coding genes. This natural mechanism for sequence-specific gene silencing has the potential to transform experimental biology and may have significant practical applications in functional genomics, therapeutic intervention, agriculture, and other fields.

RNA Interference Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

ARO-APOC3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARO-APOC3 is a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic that inhibits the production of Apolipoprotein C-III (Apoc-III), a component of triglyceride-rich lipoproteins (TRLs) such as VLDL and chylomicrons, as well as a key regulator of triglyceride metabolism. The company believes that decreasing Apoc-III hepatic production will result in decreased VLDL synthesis and assembly, improved TRL breakdown, and improved clearance of VLDL and chylomicron remnants. It is currently being researched as a possible treatment for severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), and mixed dyslipidemia. Arrowhead's RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic is currently in phase III testing for FCS and phase II testing for mixed dyslipidemia and SHTG.

DCR-HBVS: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

DCR-HBVS is a GalXC RNAi therapy being developed by Roche for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Chronic HBV increases the risk of developing liver failure, cancer, or cirrhosis, a condition that scars the liver permanently. DCR-HBVS has the potential to contribute to the ultimate goal of achieving a functional cure in chronic HBV patients and is currently being studied by Roche as part of Phase II clinical trial in combination with other treatment regimens to induce functional cures in patients. Furthermore, it is being tested in phase I for chronic hepatitis B.

A snapshot of the RNA Interference Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication Fitusiran Alnylam Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi Phase III Haemophilia A; Haemophilia B ARO-APOC3 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Phase III Hyperlipoproteinaemia type I LY3561774 Eli Lily and Company Phase II Dyslipidaemias DCR-HBVS Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Phase II Hepatitis B VIR-2218 Vir Biotechnology Phase II Hepatitis B; Hepatitis D Zilebesiran Alnylam Therapeutics Phase II Hypertension OLX 101A OliX Pharmaceuticals Phase II Hypertrophic scars

Scope of the RNA Interference Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key RNA Interference Companies : Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Sylentis, Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Silenseed, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Sirnaomics, Silence Therapeutics, Sylentis, Silence Therapeutics, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Amylon Therapeutics, Aro Biotherapeutics, DTx Pharma, BONAC Corporation, and others

: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Sylentis, Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Silenseed, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Sirnaomics, Silence Therapeutics, Sylentis, Silence Therapeutics, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Amylon Therapeutics, Aro Biotherapeutics, DTx Pharma, BONAC Corporation, and others Key RNA Interference Pipeline Therapies: SR061, ARO-APOC3, DCR-PHXC, SYL-1001, Fitusiran, Zilebesiran, VIR-2218, AB 729, Antisense K-ras RNA gene therapy, OLX 101A, Lumasiran, Prexigebersen-A, JNJ-3989, LY 3561774, DCR-HBVS, Olpasiran, STP705, ARO-HSD, ARO-MUC5AC, RBD1016, ANGPTL3 siRNA, SLN124, JNJ-75220795, LY3819469, ARO-HIF2, SYL 1801, STP707, DRC-AUD, SLN360, SR043, SR044, PH 894, PH 762PF-06650833, Polyoxidonium, Remimazolam, OP-101, Rayaldee, OT-101, ADM03820, OLT 1177, NVXCoV 2373, DFV890, Crizanlizumab, MAS-825, NBT-NM108, Ambrisentan, Sargramostim, Gam-COVID-Vac, mRNA-1283, MP1032, Molnupiravir, M5049, Covifenz, INOmax, MW33, RNA convalescent plasma, LB1148, Mavrilimumab, and others.

Table of Contents

1. RNA Interference Pipeline Report Introduction 2. RNA Interference Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. RNA Interference Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. RNA Interference Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. RNA Interference Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. RNA Interference Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. RNA Interference Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. RNA Interference Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. RNA Interference Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the RNA Interference Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the RNA Interference Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

