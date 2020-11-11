Demand Doubles for N-Hance Wood Refinishing as National Nesting Trend Continues

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue to spend more time inside and notice pain points about their homes, N-Hance Wood Refinishing is experiencing record-breaking demand, with most franchisees booked 6-8 weeks out.

The increase in job leads is leaving N-Hance franchise owners facing a positive challenge – racing to recruit technicians to support the ongoing influx of work, bringing more jobs to the communities they serve.

"Consumers are sitting at home more, staring at the areas that they'd like to see improved, with one of most sensitive areas being their dreary kitchen cabinets. They're looking to get upgrades made as soon as possible," said D'Wayne Tanner, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales at N-Hance. "We're seeing a lot of homeowners divert money they had planned to spend on vacations to home renovation projects."

The most popular service being requested is kitchen cabinet color changes, primarily to bright whites, soft greys or even blues. Tanner attributes that trend to economics, noting, "Cabinet upgrades can make a huge difference in the look of a high-traffic room like the kitchen at a more affordable price than tearing out and doing a full remodel."

The company is also seeing continued interest in the N-Hance franchise opportunity, having sold 16 territories across the United States since March.

"The demand for home improvement projects is surging due to homeowners' focus on their quality of their life at home. I believe this is a societal change – families nesting instinct and desire for improvements in the home living space are here to stay," Tanner said. "We are seeing interest from entrepreneurs who already own other types of home improvement businesses looking to diversify their portfolios, as well as from people seeking entry into the booming industry."

N-Hance sets the industry standard for hardwood refinishing. Helping lead the company's growth is its one of a kind "Lightspeed® instant curing system" for hardwood cabinets and floors which saves customers time and money over the traditional refinishing, refacing or replacing alternatives. Decades of experience paired with backing by franchise powerhouse, BELFOR Franchise Group make N-Hance a proven and profitable investment opportunity that is primed for growth in this new era fueled by self and home-improvement.

Visit www.nhance.com/jobs/ to learn more about working at N-Hance. Interested in applying for a job as a technician? Contact your local franchise operator. For more information about N-Hance franchise opportunities, please visit nhancefranchise.com .

About N-Hance Wood Refinishing™

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing has become the largest wood refinishing franchise with over 500 franchises across the United States. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens and on HGTV, DIY Network and more. The brand is becoming a household name in the $450 Billion home improvement industry because of its innovation, eco-friendly proprietary processes, and dedication to franchisees. N-Hance is backed by the franchise powerhouse, BELFOR Franchise Group with decades of experience in restoration services and franchising.

