Demand for Better Quality Cannabis Products Building in Already Billion Dollar Legal Marijuana Industry

Canada's Cannabis industry continues its rapid ascent into the billion dollar valuation as legalization has allowed the market to flourish beyond even the most optimistic projections. Analysts are not projecting the Canadian market could be worth more than $500 billion sooner rather than later. There are a number of companies moving to Canada for operations, aiming to capture shares of the emerging and developing market while the market just to the south in the United States begins to wake up in its own right. As a whole, optimism surrounding legal cannabis will not be hard to come by anytime soon as revenues continue to compound on an annual basis. Active Companies from around the market with current developments include: Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTC: BMMJ), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX-V:ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF), Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:N) (OTC: NXTTF), Origin House (CSE:OH) (OTC: ORHOF).

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM.CN) (OTCPK:BMMJ) BREAKING NEWS: Body and Mind is pleased to report record testing results from the most recent harvest in Nevada.

The company has received testing results from NVCAN Laboratory detailing THC content of the recently harvested Hardcore OG strain at 30.5 % THC.

"Body and Mind has been recognized as a premium quality cultivator since we started growing and producing medical cannabis roughly 4 years ago," stated Robert Hasman, a director at BaM. "Our dried flower strains typically achieve testing in the mid twenty per cent THC range and contains strong terpene profiles. While THC is only one measure of cannabis quality, this achievement has received very positive feedback from dispensaries and customers. This record result is an indication of our deep experience combined and efficiencies from our completed Phase II renovation."

The company completed Phase II renovation to improve efficiency and increase cultivation space in early 2018. The first harvest from the increased Phase II space has been completed and will be sold in November. The company has completed the transition to a perpetual harvest system which produces dried flower on a consistent basis and reduces costs throughout the cultivation process.

Body and Mind edibles continue to be popular items and the company has increased the product offerings based on feedback from buyers and customers. Infused pretzel bites with caramel and chocolate are one of the more popular edibles and additional options including peppermint and white chocolate will be available shortly. Body and Mind will be relaunching the popular infused beef jerky edibles with flavours with a choice of Teriyaki and Siracha flavors. The company has commenced manufacturing LucidMood pens and is in the process of finalizing the production process. Sales of LucidMood vape pens are anticipated throughout Nevada in early December. Read this and more news for BAMM at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-bamm

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA.TO) recently announced its proposed acquisition of CC Pharma GmbH ("CC Pharma"), a leading distributor of pharmaceutical products to more than 13,000 pharmacies in Germany . The transaction, when closed, will strengthen the Company's end-to-end medical cannabis operations and infrastructure in Germany , a key market in Aphria's international expansion. It is anticipated that the transaction will close in January 2019. "This acquisition strengthens our foothold in Germany , one of the most highly sought-after medical cannabis markets in the world," said Vic Neufeld, CEO of Aphria. "CC Pharma is cash-flow positive and has significant experience with regulatory requirements and international logistics. It will be a strong addition to Aphria's presence in Germany , providing deeper access to the important pharmacist channel and advancing our ambitious global growth strategy."

Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:N.V) (OTCQB:NXTTF) on Monday announced the launch of its Craft Cannabis Program with its preferred regulatory partners, Cannabis Compliance Inc. ("CCI"). The program is intended to provide support for craft cultivators who will apply for a micro-cultivator or micro-processor license under the Cannabis Act ("Micro Cultivators"). Namaste's wholly-owned subsidiary, Cannmart Inc. ("Cannmart") has initiated a program that offers both regulatory and financial support to Micro Cultivators in exchange for a Supply Agreement with the right of first refusal ("ROFR") on 100% of their production. Cannmart will launch a Craft Cannabis section on its website that will offer patients access to a large variety of premium-quality cannabis products sourced from small-batch producers. Each Micro Cultivator will be allowed to grow cannabis up to 200 square meters (2152 square feet) of total canopy space. Each Micro Processor will be allowed to process up to 600kg of cannabis from their facility. By securing Supply Agreements with Micro Cultivators, Cannmart will provide its patients with access to many strains which have not yet been available in the regulated market.

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX-V:ALEF.V) (OTCQX:ALEAF) came to a close up 2.97% on Monday with over 800,000 shares traded. Last week, the company announced it has entered into a global agreement with D2L (Desire2Learn) Corporation ("D2L"), in which Aleafia Health will deploy D2L's Learning Management System (LMS) Brightspace. Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform employed by major organizations including Walmart, the American Nurses Association and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario. Under the terms of the global agreement, D2L will produce a series of cannabis education courses on Aleafia Health's behalf. As part of a multi-phase roll-out expected to begin in early 2019, Aleafia Health will launch the series of proprietary, unique cannabis courses. The courses will harness Aleafia Health's cannabis expertise, with content developed by experts including Aleafia's practising physicians. The courses will also use the Company's Intellectual Property containing in excess of 10 million patient data points along with D2L's leadership in cloud-based learning platforms.

Origin House (CSE:OH.CN) (OTCQX:ORHOF) ("Origin House" or the "Company"), a leading North American cannabis products and brands company, announced this week that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cannroy Delaware Inc. ("Cannroy Delaware"), had completed the sale of its 2,200,000 common shares (the "Share Purchase") in the capital of Wagner Dimas Inc. ("Wagner Dimas") to Australis Capital Inc. ("Australis"). Origin House is a growing cannabis products and brands company operating across key markets in the U.S. and Canada , with a strategic focus on becoming a preeminent global house of cannabis brands. The Company's foundation is in California , the world's largest regulated cannabis market where it has delivered over 130 branded cannabis products to the majority of licensed dispensaries. Origin House's brand development platform is operated out of five licensed facilities located across California , and provides distribution, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing services for its brand partners.



