DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the dry cleaning industry "Demand for Dry Cleaning Could Increase as More Businesses Reopen Post COVID-19"

The impact of COVID-19 on dry cleaning and laundry services varies depending on customer base. Companies that are dependent on cleaning business wear are more likely to be negatively affected as a result of business closures and the move to working from home. While some companies that are more focused on business to business sales, may see increased sales as their customers intensify cleaning efforts to minimize the risk of infection. As US state economies begin to reopen, it is predicted that there will be a greater demand for dry cleaning and laundry services.



It is recommended that incoming laundry be tagged and left for 24 hours before handling to minimize the risk of exposure to staff. This is because viruses cannot usually survive this long on porous surfaces such as textiles. The National Cleaners Association also recommends not shaking clothing, using separate baskets for unloading dirty and clean laundry, avoiding short cycles and ensuring clothing is dried thoroughly. Some companies are investigating adding extra sanitizing features to existing laundry equipment to reassure customers. Such features include the injection of ozone gas into cold water intakes to kill bacteria and viruses.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Demand for Dry Cleaning Could Increase as More Businesses Reopen Post COVID-19"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

