Demand for Earthmoving and Material Handling Equipment in Germany is Set to Increase. Total Construction Equipment Sale to Cross 100,000 Units Annually by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, Germany construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during 2021-2028. The country's new government under the 'Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development and Building in 2022 has aimed to expand housing construction. It has planned to build 400,000 apartments every year. Under the Housebuilding subsector, investments grew by 39% in 2021, where the number of new flats and houses coming to the market doubled to more than 300,000 units. Such initiatives by the government give a significant boost to the Germany construction equipment market.

Germany Construction Equipment Market

Market Size and Forecast is projected in:

Value ($ Billion)- USD 5.94 Billion

Volume (Units)- 101,807 Units

The Germany Rail (Deutsche Bahn) and the federal government have targeted to spend USD 13.56 billion in 2022, which is a 6.3% increase compared to 2021. This investment by the government majorly focuses on renewing and modernizing Germany's rail infrastructure. The country has planned to mend bridges on much of the country's Autobahn network. A budget of USD 529.17 million has been set by the German Government's Road firm, Autobahn, in 2022.

In addition, the German government allotted USD 372.42 million for road construction projects in 2022 in the Brandenburg region, which is approximately USD 5 million higher than in 2021, which will significantly contribute to the Germany construction equipment market growth.

Germany Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size - Volume (2028) 101,807 Units Market Size (2028) USD 5.94 Billion CAGR (2021-2028) 4.02 % Historic Year 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2028 Type Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and End-User Key Leading Vendors Key Vendors: Caterpillar, Liebherr, Komatsu, Volvo, SANY, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG), Hyundai Construction Equipment, and JCB Other Prominent Vendors: Kobelco, CNH Industrial Manitou, Takeuchi Manufacturing, Liu Gong, and Yanmar Distributors Profiles: Tecklenborg Construction and Industrial Machines, KUHN- BAUMASCHINEN.DE, Schlüter Baumaschinen GmbH, SWECON, and Thomas Baumaschinen Market Dynamics · Investment in Public Transport: Rails, Roads & Bridges · Investment in Green Infrastructure Strategy · High Demand for Excavators due to the Rise in Mining, Construction, and Smart City Projects Page Number 111 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3623

The Earthmoving Segment Accounted for the Largest Share

In 2021, the earthmoving segment accounted for a share of 56.5% of the Germany construction equipment market. Excavators accounted for the largest market share of 54.3% of the earthmoving segment.

Germany's National Development Plan 2030 has increased the number of civil engineering and housing projects in 2021, which, in turn, is expected to support the demand for excavators in Germany.

High Demand for Excavators Due to Mining, Construction, and Smart City Projects

Regardless of the Covid-19 impact, investment opportunities in the construction industry have attracted foreign investors who have aided the construction equipment market in 2021. The government's aid in the residential projects, rise in infrastructure construction, increase in FDI and surge in the rental investment of construction equipment is expected to lead the Germany construction equipment market.

The growing demand for excavators is attributable to the improvements in the mining and construction sectors and a few government projects like the smart city project. The smart city project is supported by the government's investment of USD 751.42 million. The mining industry consumes a large part of the excavator industry in Germany. Hard coal and lignite make up most of the mineral resources extracted in the country.

Investment in Green Infrastructure Strategy

The country has targeted investing USD 220 billion by 2026 to support the industrial transformation, including climate protection, hydrogen technology, and electric vehicle charging station expansion. The construction machinery and building experienced a 22% increase from the previous year (2020) due to the infrastructure push with highways, dams, and green cities, which require tons of heavy machinery; such activities are contributing to the Germany construction equipment market.

Germany and Indonesia have contracted to work on Green Infrastructure Project, where approximately USD 2.7 billion worth of loan amount will be made accessible for the infrastructure related to climate and the environment. Some notable projects scheduled under this are Green Infrastructure at Leipzig, MoorFutures in Mecklenburg, and Urban GreenUP.

Vendor Insights

Caterpillar has the strongest share in the German construction equipment market. Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu & Liebherr are the among the market leaders in the German industry, has a strong distribution network & provide a wide variety of products.

Hitachi Construction Machinery & XCMG are emerging strong in the German market. These companies are introducing innovative products to capture the Germany construction equipment market share. For instance, in 2022, XCMG launched a new electric all-terrain crane, excavator, and loader at the Bauma festival in Germany .

construction equipment market share. For instance, in 2022, XCMG launched a new electric all-terrain crane, excavator, and loader at the Bauma festival in . Hitachi Construction Machinery launched a wheeled excavator ZX135W-7 in the German construction equipment market, comprising a 360-degree swing radius, 2.2m arm length, and a Stage V-compliant 4-cylinder engine in Germany .

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

Caterpillar

Liebherr

Komatsu

Volvo

SANY

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

Hyundai Construction Equipment

JCB

Other Prominent Vendors

Kobelco

CNH Industrial

Manitou

Takeuchi Manufacturing

Liu Gong

Yanmar

Distributors Profiles

Tecklenborg Construction and Industrial Machines

KUHN- BAUMASCHINEN.DE

Schlüter Baumaschinen GmbH

SWECON

Thomas Baumaschinen

The Report Provides Market Size & Forecast for the Following Segments

Earthmoving Equipment:

Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Motor Graders



Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers



Asphalt Pavers

End Users

Construction



Manufacturing



Mining



Others

