Demand for Household Floor Care Appliances to Rise on Gains in Home Construction & Improvement

CLEVELAND, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for electric household floor care appliances – devices intended for but not limited to household use – is forecast to advance 5.3% yearly in nominal terms through 2024, according to Household Floor Care Appliances: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from expanding disposable personal incomes, growth in the number of households, and increases in new home construction. Remodeling of existing homes, including improvements to the floors, will also boost appliance sales. In addition, rising purchases of high-end appliances will boost value advances. Even so, product durability and market maturity will prevent faster gains. Consumer perception of some product categories as unnecessary luxuries – in addition to competition from floor care appliance rentals, as well as the services of professional floor cleaners – will further undermine sales.

Demand is projected to have risen 18% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers struggled in the first few months of that year due to the pandemic and the resulting widespread unemployment, leading to delayed purchasing behavior. As conditions improved over the year and stimulus funds were released, consumers grew more confident and willing to purchase floor care and other appliances, particularly as consumers increasingly expected to spend extended amounts of time at home. This boosted real and perceived cleaning needs, resulting in rapid growth, which was compounded by the already cyclical nature of demand for such products. Further demand was generated as a result of consumers spending less money on activities such as entertainment and travel, enabling purchases of small appliances. Manufacturing disruptions impacted shipments early in the year as employers paused or reduced production and component suppliers struggled. In total, shipments are expected to have fallen 34% over the year. By the end of the year, manufacturers largely returned to normal operations.

These and other key insights are featured in Household Floor Care Appliances: United States. This report provides an estimate of 2020 and forecast to 2024 for US household floor care appliance demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

floor cleaners

floor cleaner parts and attachments

floor polishers and waxers

floor polisher and waxer parts and attachments

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

This report encompasses electric appliances. Mechanical, non-electrical products (e.g., brooms, manual carpet sweepers, and mops); robotic vacuum cleaners; steam cleaners; and floor care appliances designed for commercial or industrial use are excluded from the scope. Parts for use in the manufacture of floor care appliances as well as replacement parts are included in the parts segments. Rubber belts for use in vacuum cleaners are not included. Re-exports of household floor care appliances are excluded from demand figures.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Household-Floor-Care-Appliances-United-States-FF90022/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group