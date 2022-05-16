Demand for lentiviral vectors market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 11.4 % from 2022 to 2032 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- /PRNewswire/ -- Lentiviral vectors are gene delivery mechanisms that are produced from the lentivirus of the human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1). These vectors are mainly incompetent for replication, and hence, regarded as generally safe. Yet, they can successfully integrate into the genomic DNA of a wide variety of dividing and non-dividing mammalian cell types.

With recorded sales of US$ 127.6 Mn in 2021, the global lentiviral vectors market is predicted to experience high growth over the years ahead, owing to high product adoption globally. Demand for lentiviral vectors is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 11.4 % from 2022 to 2032.

Many genetic disorders are caused by gene mutations, which can be found in almost every cell in the body. As a result, these diseases affect a variety of physiological systems and the vast majority of them are incurable. Gene therapy has been utilized to cure a few ailments; however, most therapeutic approaches for genetic conditions do not change the underlying genetic abnormality. Changing a person's DNA to prevent or treat an illness is a novel approach.

Gene therapy with lentiviral vectors is a method of inserting, modifying, or deleting genes in organisms using lentivirus to cure genetic problems. As a result, future expansion of the market will be driven by the use of lentiviral vectors for the treatment of genetic disorders.

Lentiviral vectors have a lot of benefits over traditional viral vectors. They can express transgenes in non-dividing cells in vivo without provoking a significant immune response. They can be mass-produced and pseudotyped with heterogeneous envelope proteins to provide broad tropism. Despite significant safety issues, these characteristics of lentiviral vectors make them an interesting candidate for human gene therapy. Researchers are working on developing new lentiviral gene therapies, which will help the lentiviral vectors market grow

For instance,

Researchers in Europe developed a lentiviral vector that can simultaneously mute S-globin and expresses Alanine synthase (AS), resulting in therapeutically meaningful quantities of therapeutic haemoglobin (Hb) and fast sickling phenotype correction.

Arsa-cel (atidarsagene autotemcel) is a genomic therapy medicinal product based on autologous hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) transduced xenografts with a lentiviral vector encoding the ARSA cDNA, which drives supranormal ARSA expression in HSPCs and their progeny, with preliminary evidence of safety and efficacy in nine patients with early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Kits, a subgroup of the product segment, are widely used than reagents and consumables in terms of volume. The segment held 71.7% market share by value in 2021.

Lentiviral vectors are mostly used for the treatment of cancer. The cancer segment, by indication, accounted for a market share of around 65.4% in 2021, which is the highest of all measured across the market.

Academic and research institutes are focused on the development of various new treatment options based on lentiviral vectors for the treatment of various genetic, infectious, and other disorders. Thus, academic and research institutes held the highest market share of 49.1% by value in 2021.

The North America lentiviral vectors market accounted for 35.5% of the global market share in 2021. This is due to the presence of major key players in this region.

"Growing demand for lentiviral vectors, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing burden of genetic disorders will drive growth of the lentiviral vectors market over the coming years," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key suppliers of lentiviral vectors are focused on strategic collaborations and acquisitions to increase their market share value.

SIRION Biotech, for example, established a collaboration with the Centre for Genomic Regulation in February 2022 to invent a new version of AAV vectors for type 1 and type 2 diabetic gene therapy.

to invent a new version of AAV vectors for type 1 and type 2 diabetic gene therapy. In April 2022 , Charles River announced the acquisition of Explora BioLabs.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the lentiviral vectors market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the products (kits [lentiviral packing systems, lentiviral expression systems, lentiviral promoter kits, and lentiviral fusion tags], reagents & consumables), indication (cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, veterinary diseases, and others), and end user (biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic and research institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

