Demand for Mauve Group's Employer of Record Services Grows by 124% as UK Businesses Seek Post-Brexit Solution

An Employer of Record allows businesses to employ workers in countries where their own entity is lacking. According to a 2021 research study by the Institute of Directors, over a quarter of employers said they had experienced difficulties in hiring staff since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Addressing common expansion challenges such as varying labour legislations, talent shortages, and resource limitations, in the report Mauve's CEO Ann Ellis and Head of Research Joanna Hart explain how Employer of Record services are becoming an increasingly popular way of coping with the return of EU workers to home countries, and other barriers to EU-UK trade.

Raconteur's special reports target business leaders across a diverse range of industries. Recognised for their high-quality journalism, the reports are published exclusively for the UK's award-winning national daily newspaper, The Times. CEO Ann Ellis explains why the Raconteur report may be a valuable resource for UK businesses battling with Brexit:

"Brexit has brought about undeniable challenges to many UK businesses. For open-minded business leaders, opportunities like Employer of Record can help them to continue operating, or even grow, in the EU and beyond. We're delighted to share the well-kept secret that is Employer of Record in Raconteur's prestigious report."

The report is available now in The Times newspaper, online, and on The Times app.

