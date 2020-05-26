Demand for Oregon Acreage Booming

HILLSBORO, Ore., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Before most people had ever heard of a corona virus, over the last decade Oregon had been ranked number 1 for several years as the place where more people were moving to than any other state in the country. But now with the COVID-19 virus and it's lifestyle demands for changes in the way we live, there is almost a frenzy in the real estate market to find properties that sit on several acres where people can go outside, take a walk on their own property, grow a garden and keep away from the crowds. Oregon's rural areas are hot and becoming hotter than ever before.

Beautiful and use-able Oregon land. Acreage for small family farm a hot item in real estate. Anderson 5ac Oregon Properties Features View of Mt. Hood

Oregon real estate broker, Gene Anderson, moved from the San Francisco bay area to live in what he calls 'natures wonderland' over 30 years ago. Mr. Anderson was a general contractor in California and received his first Contractor's License (#465222) back in 1984. He later bought acreage in Oregon in 1987. Gene was a union trained carpenter completing an 8 year program which began in 1977. He has built hundreds of homes and commercial projects for over 3 decades. Gene says he has never seen such a demand for homes on acreage as now. "Properties that have the 'look and feel' of a homestead with even a half acre or more of room to roam, if it has some privacy and self-sufficiency like a well and an area to grow some food or raise a few animals, they sell almost instantly. Many such types of properties receive multiple offers the day they hit the market."

With the possibility of COVID-19 continuing for some time, people who can work from home and especially retired seniors, have come to the conclusion that the denser the population the higher the risk of contact with the virus. Gene says, "There has been an exodus into Oregon for the past decade, but now its reaching an entirely new level. It's getting much harder to find quality acreage at a fair price."

With multiple financial analysts saying there could be a substantial meltdown of the economy coming in the days ahead, many residential and commercial projects within the major cities could be in big trouble. The demand for rural acreage not only remains strong but it is ever growing. Mr. Anderson states, "There will be losses in many markets, but huge gains in others." Gene says the opportunities for real estate investors in single family homes on acreage in Oregon, is probably one of the wisest bets in real estate today.

Gene says, "People from other states can hire a builder like myself and if they decide not to move to Oregon, they will probably sell them before they are completed at a very nice profit. The biggest challenge today is finding the right properties."

Mr. Anderson and his wife Cathy have been a team working together finding properties and building on them since they were married in 1982. Gene has built everything from hotels to houses and believes the best time to invest in Oregon land is right now, before all the nice parcels are gone. Gene is a highly experienced residential and commercial builder, a licensed Oregon real estate broker (#201208202) and a land developer. Gene believes buying acreage in Oregon is one of the few 'positive' real estate investments today. He is continually looking for off market properties and says the great deals rarely make it to the MLS. Mr. Anderson invites anyone with acreage in Oregon to please contact him as well as those who are looking into Oregon real estate.

