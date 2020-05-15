Demand for Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment is Growing in the Medical Industry As Demand for Wear-Resistant and Biocompatible Thin Film Coatings Increases

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physical Vapor Deposition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Category, by Application (Medical Equipment, Solar Products, Data Storage) by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global physical vapor deposition market size is expected to reach USD 30.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%. The rising sales of electronic goods in emerging economies such as China, India, and Thailand is expected to surge the demand for memory chips, thereby driving the growth for physical vapor deposition technology over the coming years.



The demand for physical vapor deposition coatings is anticipated to grow significantly on account of their ability to improve product appearance and durability. The coatings do not require any process medium which makes it an environmentally friendly process that provides appealing, durable, and bright finishes on a wide variety of industrial and consumer components.



The demand for physical vapor deposition in the medical equipment industry is growing owing to the rising demand for wear-resistant and bio-compatible thin film coatings in various types of medical devices, including orthopedic plants, stents, pacemakers, medical pressure sensors, orthodontic appliances, dental instruments, and surgical instruments.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

PVD equipment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the rising demand for tool coating applications in automotive components, decorative coatings, and large dies and broaches

The data storage application segment accounted for 23.6% of the revenue share in 2019 owing to rising demand for electronic data storage devices in consumer devices, commercial IT applications, computers, and the emerging spectrum of IoT applications

The cutting tools application segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027 as they are preferred in sharp edges and cutting applications such as end-milling, grooving, threading, and drilling

Asia Pacific accounted for 46.4% of the revenue share in 2019 owing to the rising demand for flash memory and DRAM in the consumer and communication applications in China , South Korea , and India

accounted for 46.4% of the revenue share in 2019 owing to the rising demand for flash memory and DRAM in the consumer and communication applications in , , and Companies are involved in extensive research and development activities along with mergers and acquisitions with the leading manufacturers and distributors to strengthen their presence in the emerging economies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Physical Vapor Deposition Market

3.7. Porter's Analysis

3.8. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market: Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market: Category Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.3. PVD Equipment

4.4. PVD Materials

4.5. PVD Services



Chapter 5. Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3. Microelectronics

5.4. Data Storage

5.5. Solar products

5.6. Cutting Tools

5.7. Medical Equipment

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Place: Key Takeaways

6.2. Regional Market Snapshot Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Central & South America

6.7. Middle East



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.3. Competitive Environment

7.4. Strategy Framework

7.5. Strategic Initiative & Outcome Analysis

7.6. Participant Categorization



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

AJA International, Inc.

Angstrom Engineering, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

CHA Industries

Intevac, Inc.

Denton Vacuum

Oerlikon Balzers

IHI HAUZER B.V.

Impact Coatings AB

KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services, Inc.

Johnsen Ultravac

Kurt J. Lesker Co.

Penta Technology (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Novellus Systems

Plasma Quest Limited

Platit AG

PVD Products, Inc.

Richter Precision, Inc.

Semicore Equipment, Inc.

Singulus Technologies AG

Sulzer MetaplasULVAC, Inc.

Veeco Instruments

Kurt J. Lesker Company (Kjlc)

Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum GmbH

Sinovacuum Technology Ltd.

System Control Technologies (Sct)

Tokyo Electron Limited

Buhler Alzenau GMBH

GALILEO VACUUM SYSTEMS spa

Impreglon, Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1dml8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

