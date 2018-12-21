Demand for Pressure Sensitive Carton Sealing Tape to Reach $1.5 Billion in 2022

CLEVELAND, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for pressure sensitive carton sealing tapes is projected to grow 2.7% per year to $1.5 billion in 2022, on par with the overall pressure sensitive tape market. Contributing to growth is the increasing manufacture and retail sale of items that are shipped in boxes. Continued interest in online shopping will raise demand for corrugated boxes and the associated carton sealing tape. These and other trends are presented in Pressure Sensitive Tapes in the US, 12th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Faster growth will be prevented by:

competition from lower-cost tape imports from Asia

competition with water-activated tape and alternative sealing methods

slow growth in corrugated box demand overall

the commodity nature of carton sealing tapes, which prevent value growth

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/pressure-sensitive-tapes-3645.htm

Pressure sensitive carton sealing tapes account for the majority of tape used to seal boxes for shipping, and the growing popularity of e-commerce facilitated an increased number of box shipments to US households. However, PSA tapes see competition from water-activated tapes, which possess such advantages as:

tamper evidence

permanent bond to cartons

relatively favorable environmental profile

For example, e-commerce giant Amazon uses water-activated tapes with security printing to allow both ease-of-opening by the customer, as well as obvious evidence of tampering. Further adoption of water-based tapes will limit the growth prospects of pressure sensitive carton sealing tape, but the additional effort required for water-activated tapes will confine its use to larger box shippers for the foreseeable future.

