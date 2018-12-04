Demand for Rubber Conveyor Belts in the Asia/Pacific Region to Grow Nearly 7% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for rubber conveyor belts in the Asia/Pacific region is forecast to advance 6.9% annually through 2022 to $4.4 billion. Gains will be well above the global average as ongoing industrialization efforts and rising mechanization rates in many regional mining markets bolster conveyor belt demand. These and other trends are presented in Global Rubber Conveyor Belts, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-rubber-conveyor-belts-3689.htm

The Asia/Pacific region is a significant net exporter of conveyor belts, with a trade surplus in 2017 equivalent to 11% of production:

China is by far the leading global exporter and a key source of low-cost belting products

Japan primarily exports higher-end conveyor belts

Global demand for rubber conveyor belts is forecast to rise 5.3% per year through 2022 to $7.8 billion. Textile reinforced conveyor belts will remain the most common type of rubber conveyor belt. The lower costs associated with these belts compared to steel cord or other specialty belts and their suitability for use in many applications contribute to their leading position. Steel cord rubber conveyor belts are expected to experience faster increases in demand through 2022, with sales stimulated by growth in mining activity, the largest market for rubber conveyor belts. The need for substantial lengths of conveyor belts and belts with an array of resistance strengths boosts the overall value of this market segment.

Global Rubber Conveyor Belts (published 11/2018, 214 pages) is available for $6000 from The Freedonia Group. Please link citations to https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-rubber-conveyor-belts-3689.htm

