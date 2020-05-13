Demand For Style.me Surges During The COVID-19 Era

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Style.me, the most advanced virtual fitting and styling solution for retailers, has seen a surge in demand for its personalization technology as fitting rooms have been inaccessible to shoppers during the COVID-19 crisis. As online sales continue to rise at the expense of their offline (brick-and-mortar) counterparts during this period, merchants of all sizes have been increasingly utilizing Style.me to eliminate the need for a physical fitting room as part of their omni-retail strategies. A host of leading retailers, such as the iconic fashion brand Diane von Furstenberg (DVF), are currently utilizing Style.me.

"The increased interest in Style.me is a result of a broader shift of consumer shopping behaviors in the realities of today's COVID-19 retail landscape," says Ryan Shuler, Managing Partner of Legendary Ventures, an investor in the company.

According to the National Retail Federation, "retail brands are leveraging technology to meet the moment." Apparel brands are discovering that Style.me solves current challenges in the COVID-19 environment and meets ongoing needs.

When in-store or in-showroom, sales associates can also utilize Style.me's mobile applications to support the entire sales lifecycle across all customer touchpoints, allowing for a contactless shopping experience.

"For some time, we have been evaluating technologies that could increase product sales without sacrificing gross margins across our distribution channels," says Varun Kumar, Founder of Luvmemore. "With the advent of COVID-19, it became clear that Style.me could deliver a customer-centric engagement solution while unifying the consumer's experience with the brand."

Built with patented AI-3D technology, Style.me's try-and-buy, mix-and-match functionality delivers the most accurate browse-to-buy personalization technology for shoppers in today's retail marketplace.

"Style.me is the only omni-channel solution in the market that delivers clear-cut value for retailers selling on/offline," says Rufus Parkinson, President of Style.me. "Our personalization technology allows merchants to offer customers the ability to try styles and determine fit in-store or in-showroom and then buy online without breaking the customer's experience."

Style.me's proprietary Virtual Fitting & Styling Solution drives sales for retailers by impacting conversion through a more personalized engagement with its customers. Additionally, our SaaS Platform helps retailers optimize their visual merchandise assortments to increase margins by lowering returns as a result of real-time style/fit personalization technology, including unique data insights gathered from the customer's engagement lifecycle enhance brand loyalty.

