Demand For Warehouse Automation Technologies Accelerates Amid COVID-19 Social Distancing Protocols

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the warehouse automation industry "Demand For Automated Warehouse Technology Accelerates"

Adoption of warehouse automation technologies has accelerated as warehouses adjust to social distancing and several companies are investigating how automated technology can be incorporated into their warehouse operations. Piece picking is one area that can be challenging to automate, especially for e-commerce order fulfillment where items can be highly varied. One company XYZ Robotics has closed a $17 million Series A funding round to scale its artificial intelligence driven piece picking solution. The company's logistics robot incorporates a 3D vision system to help it identify a range of SKUs as well as interchangeable end of arm tools to enable the robot to handle a variety of items.



Dexterity Inc's collaborative robotics system is designed for tasks such as bin picking and box packing and can work alongside humans. While Attabotics recently raised $50 million in Series C funding for its robotic storage and retrieval system. Another area that has seen increased demand is automated guided vehicles in particular autonomous forklift trucks. One company that has benefited from this increased demand is Fox Robotics which raised $9 million in Series A funding to develop its self-driving forklifts.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Demand For Automated Warehouse Technology Accelerates"

