Demand Response (DR) Market growth to accelerate at 6.02% CAGR -- North America to lead market growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand response (DR) market report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 1.07 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the key growth region, occupying 59% of the global market share. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and the food preferences across regions to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report
Technavio categorizes the global demand response (DR) market as a part of the global electric utilities market within the global utilities market. The parent global electric utilities market covers companies that produce or distribute electricity, which includes both nuclear and non-nuclear facilities.
The global demand response market is fragmented. During the forecast period, the players are likely to experience intense competition from emerging players in terms of price and solution offerings. This is because the market is expected to grow rapidly in the rising edge of smart grid and building automation. The major players are continuously trying to retain the market share by diversifying their solution offerings through R&D. They are also expected to continue their lead in the market through their wide range of products and service offerings during the forecast period. The market is in the growing stage and is likely to experience market consolidation among players to increase their product portfolio and market presence.
The report identifies ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Enel Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., LS Power Development LLC, Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing gap between electricity supply and demand will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Product
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased implementation of IoT in the industrial and commercial sectors. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- End-user
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
The industrial segment exhibits high demand in the market. The increasing adoption of smart meters in the iron and steel industry is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
59% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The high awareness among the end-users about the benefits of DR programs is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the demand response (DR) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Demand Response (DR) Market size
- Demand Response (DR) Market trends
- Demand Response (DR) Market industry analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist demand response (DR) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the demand response (DR) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the demand response (DR) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of demand response (DR) market vendors
|
Demand Response (DR) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.70 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.36
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 59%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Enel Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., LS Power Development LLC, Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
