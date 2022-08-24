Demand Response (DR) Market growth to accelerate at 6.02% CAGR -- North America to lead market growth

The global demand response market is fragmented. During the forecast period, the players are likely to experience intense competition from emerging players in terms of price and solution offerings. This is because the market is expected to grow rapidly in the rising edge of smart grid and building automation. The major players are continuously trying to retain the market share by diversifying their solution offerings through R&D. They are also expected to continue their lead in the market through their wide range of products and service offerings during the forecast period. The market is in the growing stage and is likely to experience market consolidation among players to increase their product portfolio and market presence.

The report identifies ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Enel Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., LS Power Development LLC, Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing gap between electricity supply and demand will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand Response Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Hardware



Software



Service

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased implementation of IoT in the industrial and commercial sectors. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

End-user

Industrial



Residential



Commercial

The industrial segment exhibits high demand in the market. The increasing adoption of smart meters in the iron and steel industry is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

59% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The high awareness among the end-users about the benefits of DR programs is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Demand Response (DR) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the demand response (DR) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report covers the following areas :

Demand Response (DR) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist demand response (DR) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the demand response (DR) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the demand response (DR) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of demand response (DR) market vendors

Demand Response (DR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Enel Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., LS Power Development LLC, Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electric Utilities

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hardware and software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 56: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Enel Spa

Exhibit 61: Enel Spa - Overview



Exhibit 62: Enel Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Enel Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Enel Spa - Segment focus

11.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Itron Inc.

Exhibit 70: Itron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Itron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Itron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Itron Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 LS Power Development LLC

Exhibit 74: LS Power Development LLC - Overview



Exhibit 75: LS Power Development LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 76: LS Power Development LLC – Key news



Exhibit 77: LS Power Development LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 78: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 82: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 83: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 87: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 89: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 91: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

