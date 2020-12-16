Demand Science Announces 6th Consecutive Year of Double-Digit Revenue Growth and Expansion of Leadership Team as Company Positions for 2021 Acceleration

DANVERS, Mass, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science, a global buyer intelligence platform and integrated B2B solution suite that drives sales and marketing growth for hundreds of the world's largest technology and B2B companies, today announced it has achieved its sixth consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth, and has further expanded its executive leadership team in preparation for next-level growth in 2021 and beyond.

Market Success Positions Demand Science for Exponential Growth in 2021

"While many companies across the Buyer Intelligence market will show a sizeable decline in revenue for 2020[i], we are proud to report that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Demand Science has achieved its sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth, and an incredible 48% CAGR since 2014," announced Peter Cannone, CEO of Demand Science.

Milestones Reached in 2020 include:

Six consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth from 2014 through 2020

Four consecutive record revenue months to close out 2020

Named to the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years

Named to the Inc. 5000 for seventh consecutive year (#1372)

for seventh consecutive year (#1372) Acquired business analytics and data sciences firm Cobena

Executive Leaders Preparing for 2021 Growth Include Chief Data Officer, Chief Revenue Officer and GM for U.S. Analytics Business

Chief Data Officer Shakeel Itoola now leads Demand Science's data-driven offerings as part of the company's technology and data intelligence organization.

Itoola has more than 20 years of success at industry leaders including DataFoundry, Google, and IBM, and a career history of helping companies leverage data to create breakthrough industry solutions and products. As CDO, Itoola will set and lead overall strategy for data-driven products and the services that power them, with an emphasis on building IP and providing clients access to one of the world's most dominant B2B buyer intelligence databases.

"The Chief Data Officer is a new and pivotal role for Demand Science, and Shak's remarkable track record in creating data-driven solutions makes him ideal to lead our proprietary approach to Intelligent Lifetime Value (iLTV)," explained Cannone. "Shak's team will also be responsible for the growth of our Business Data Exchange (BDE), which uses advanced AI audience data and machine learning to augment in-market buyer insights for optimal performance."

Prior to joining Demand Science, Itoola was Chief Growth Officer and Founder of DataFoundry, where he established AI breakthrough leadership with a disruptive outcome-based model for Healthcare. Earlier, as Business Development Lead at Google, he focused on diversifying partner types by acquiring non-traditional partners to fuel medium to long-term growth, and drove yearly revenue up by more than 690 percent. Itoola holds an Msc/MBA from University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, SKEMA (France).

Chief Revenue Officer Chris Rack has been driving Demand Science's PureB2B brand growth for over four years. In addition to serving as CRO of Demand Science, overseeing demand generation and revenue across the company's portfolio, he is also now President of PureB2B. Rack has more than 10 years of demand generation experience and has led four sales organizations to 10x growth.

"Chris's leadership capabilities are based on a strong foundation of process building, execution and building winning cultures," said Cannone. "His role in driving PureB2B's growth to date, and contributions to Demand Science's bottom line success year after year, makes him the natural choice to accelerate our revenues in 2021 and beyond."

As U.S. GM of Cobena (a 2020 Demand Science acquisition) George D'Errico will focus on expanding the company's global advanced analytics growth and helping customers organize, understand and action data to improve their operating results. D'Errico has held executive leadership roles with Fortune 1000 and venture capital backed technology companies, and brings over a decade of cloud-based platform services expertise to the role.

Prior to today's three new leaders, additions to the executive team since late in Q3 include Peter Cannone as CEO, Bill Harrigan as SVP of M&A and Corporate Development, Susan Fazelpoor as COO, Monica Sullivan as SVP of Marketing, and Omar Hussain as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Demand Science is a global buyer intelligence platform and integrated B2B solution suite that drives sales and marketing growth for the world's largest technology and B2B companies. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B demand generation, AI analytics and market intelligence, Demand Science's innovative products and services, including PureB2B, Klarity, and Cobena, provide strategic technologies to amplify the sales and marketing capabilities of leading global businesses.

