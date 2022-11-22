Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market to grow by USD 473.66 Million by 2026, Segmentation by Deployment and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the demand side platforms (DSP) for the programmatic advertising market, operating under the Systems Software market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 473.66 million at a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request a Free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) for Programmatic Advertising Market

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) for Programmatic Advertising Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global demand-side platforms (DSP) for the programmatic advertising market include several global and regional vendors. Existing vendors in the market focus on widening their consumer base and increasing their market share. To implement this expansion strategy, several vendors in the market are launching new application security solutions, and many are focusing on upgrading their existing solutions. This has resulted in a moderate level of competition among vendors. Moreover, considering the high threat of new entrants, the market is expected to remain moderately competitive throughout the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adform

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amobee Inc.

AudienceScience

Choozle Inc.

Criteo SA

Gourmet Ads Pty Ltd. Co.

InMobi Pte. Ltd.

MediaMath Inc.

MEDIASMART MOBILE S.L.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Roku Inc.

RTB House Pte. Ltd.

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) for Programmatic Advertising Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment

Cloud



Since the global economic crisis, cost savings have become a major concern for global companies. As a result, the adoption of cloud computing has been rising quickly in the advertising sector. More than 30% of IT costs can be saved by implementing cloud computing solutions. Consequently, the worldwide cash crunch in programmatic advertising caused a rise in the use of cloud computing. Cloud computing technology is making headways in the government sector. The development of productive cloud computing solutions has become the market's current growth driver.



On-premise

By Geography

North America



North America will account for 42% of the market's growth over the forecast period. Demand side platforms (DSP) for the North American programmatic advertising market are primarily focused on the US market. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market growth will be facilitated in North America over the forecast period by expanding target audience appearances and increasing the use of digital platforms.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) for Programmatic Advertising Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The demand side platforms (DSP) for the programmatic advertising market report cover the following areas:

One of the main reasons influencing the growth of the worldwide demand side platforms (DSP) for the programmatic advertising market is the rising use of digital platforms and the rising number of target audience appearances. However, the main obstacle to the growth of the global demand-side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising is the lack of market openness.

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) for Programmatic Advertising Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the demand side platforms (DSP) for programmatic advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the demand side platforms (DSP) for the programmatic advertising market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of demand-side platforms (DSP) for the programmatic advertising market, vendors

Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $473.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adform, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amobee Inc., AudienceScience, Choozle Inc., Criteo SA, Gourmet Ads Pty Ltd. Co., InMobi Pte. Ltd., MediaMath Inc., MEDIASMART MOBILE S.L., Meta Platforms Inc., Roku Inc., RTB House Pte. Ltd., Scibids Technology, The Trade Desk Inc., Yahoo B2B, LiveRamp Holdings Inc., and StackAdapt Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 AudienceScience

10.6 Choozle Inc.

10.7 Gourmet Ads Pty Ltd. Co.

10.8 LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

10.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.10 Roku Inc.

10.11 The Trade Desk Inc.

10.12 Yahoo B2B

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

