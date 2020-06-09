Demandbase Named A Leader Among Account-Based Marketing Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , today announced that it has been recognized by Forrester as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, Q2 2020. In the evaluation, Demandbase received differentiated scores in the categories of account-based advertising, personalization, product roadmap, and market approach criteria. The report demonstrates that Account-Based Marketing (ABM) is not only a solidified category but a proven growth strategy for B2B organizations.

The Demandbase ABM platform is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution built specifically for B2B marketers. According to the report, "Demandbase has strong relationships and integrations with leading MAPs. The company is also an attractive choice for organizations most comfortable working with large vendors with high market awareness."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader among ABM platforms. ABM is now an established technology category and a proven business growth strategy. That's why we continue to see so many B2B companies investing in ABM, even in these uncertain economic times," said Peter Isaacson, Chief Marketing Officer, Demandbase. "As Forrester noted in their report, customers recognize our commitment to deliver best-in-class functionalities like site optimization and hands-on customer support to help them become successful. We believe that this evaluation simply confirms our leadership position, and the power of our platform to help support B2B companies through data, insights, and action."

The report evaluated the 14 most significant providers of ABM platforms on 10 criteria, including account selection, engagement design and orchestration, engagement channels, personalization, advertising, data management, performance assessment, product roadmap, product vision, and market approach. The vendors that scored highest in this report have the broadest capabilities.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, win, and grow the accounts that matter most. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue .

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

