Demandbase Named Best Overall MarTech Company of the Year by MarTech Breakthrough

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), has been named Best Overall MarTech Company of the Year by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

With over 2,500 nominations in 2019, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, technologies, products and services in the field of Marketing, Ad & Sales Technology. MarTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology leadership and innovation in today's hottest categories of technology.

"As pioneers in Account-Based Marketing, we have played an integral role in creating the category and are honored to be recognized as the Best Overall MarTech Company by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase. "This award underscores both the importance of ABM platforms in the B2B marketing tech stack and Demandbase's ABM leadership."

Demandbase was founded in 2006 to help the world's largest and fastest growing companies transform their B2B sales and marketing, and today continues to play a significant role in the advancement of the martech landscape. This year, Demandbase launched the ABM Ecosystem , a partner community that brings together best-of-breed B2B technologies through seamless integrations to leverage data, intent and account-based audiences across applications.

In 2019, the company has also been recognized for its ABM platform by the B2B Marketing Awards and ClickZ's Marketing Technology Awards.

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, engage, close and measure progress against best-fit accounts. The biggest and fastest growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce and others rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500 and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue . For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

