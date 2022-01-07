Demandbase Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms and Scores Highest in All 3 Use Cases in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Account-Based Marketing Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the B2B go-to-market leader, today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner in the first ever Magic QuadrantTM for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, 2022 . Additionally, Demandbase has been recognized as the only vendor to receive the highest scores for all three Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Account-Based Marketing Platforms report that was published at the same time. Evaluated among seven vendors globally, Demandbase was recognized for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

"We're ecstatic to be a Leader in the first ABM Magic Quadrant," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer of Demandbase. "Achieving the highest scores for all three ABM Use Cases is a testament to the powerful way we're helping our global customers acquire, retain, and expand the accounts that matter."

The full Gartner Magic Quadrant report offers an in-depth look at the ABM market and an objective evaluation of all seven ABM vendors listed. It also discusses the role that ABM has in the B2B market today, along with the growing importance of ABM solutions and how they can be used to improve alignment of marketing and sales. Demandbase's ABX Cloud solution has helped sales and marketing teams plan, execute, and measure seamless account-based strategies and connect everything that matters to win in today's increasingly complex B2B landscape.

Additionally, in Gartner's detailed companion report, the 2022 Critical Capabilities for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Demandbase is the only vendor listed to receive the highest scores in all three Use Cases in the report: New Account Acquisition, Account Retention, and Account Expansion.

See the complete reports:

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms,2022," Ray Run, Christy Ferguson, Julian Poulter, January 4, 2022.

Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, 2022," Ray Run, Christy Ferguson, Julian Poulter, January 4, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

