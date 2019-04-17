DemandBlue launches DemandBlue Labs, a Salesforce Innovation Org for its customers

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandBlue, a leading cloud services provider, has announced the launch of DemandBlue Labs, an innovation org for Salesforce users. DemandBlue Labs is a discrete Salesforce org fully equipped with all the trending Salesforce tools and platforms alongside other popular third-party tools. The introduction of DemandBlue Labs reflects the company's commitment to its Salesforce customers and their success.

"Our goal is to help customers have a glimpse of their future and see value in the various tools and technologies they invest in," says Kiran Babu Chandra, Chief Executive Officer of DemandBlue. "DemandBlue Labs allows customers to experience the fast-growing Salesforce Ecosystem in a safe and personalized way to make educated decisions. We have partnered with Salesforce to create this Innovation Org that ensures Customer Success."

DemandBlue Labs is a technological wonderland where customers can play around with different tools, watch their own data come alive, and experience the full impact of all the Salesforce tools that they are interested in. Additionally, DemandBlue provides access to their Customer Success Team - a vast pool of experts dedicated to help their customers navigate the Innovation Org and tailor a custom solution for their needs. Learn more about DemandBlue Labs at https://www.demandblue.com/innovation-org/

ABOUT DEMANDBLUE: DemandBlue is a leading cloud services provider who has pioneered the On Demand Service (ODS) engagement model for Salesforce. DemandBlue fosters innovation through "Continuous Engagement and On Demand Execution" that offers its customers Speed, Value and Success to achieve their current and future business objectives.

