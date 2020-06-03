DemandDynamics launches On Demand Services to support Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandDynamics, an innovative IT service provider, announced today the launch of its On Demand Service (ODS) model for Microsoft Dynamics 365. With this launch, DemandDynamics will help organizations capture new opportunities, improve productivity and reduce costs by leveraging the power of their existing Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementations. The introduction of an On Demand Service reflects the company's commitment to its Dynamics customers.



"We felt that a unique approach was needed in a crowded market and saw this as an opportunity to rethink the way services are consumed," said Dave Bond, Chief Technology Officer of DemandDynamics. "We live in an On Demand economy, where we can consume Infrastructure, Platform & Software On Demand, then why not consume professional services on a Pay-As-You-Use basis as well? We are proud to pioneer this approach in the rapidly evolving IT industry. Our On Demand Service will allow us to focus on our mission to become a premier provider of innovative Microsoft Dynamics services to companies of all sizes and complexities."



Through continuous engagement and On Demand execution, DemandDynamics significantly simplifies Development, Integration, Maintenance and Administration through its model and provides Advisory support to guide companies through all phases of their Dynamics roadmap. Customers have easy access to a flexible model that allows them to scale up or down depending on their business needs, with no commitment of hours or resources, with easy on-boarding, and a 1:1 relationship with a Customer Success Manager. DemandDynamics provides the project management and technical expertise that companies need to maximize their Dynamics 365 investment.



For more information, visit us at www.demanddynamics.com or just to say hello, please contact us at [email protected]



Contact:

DemandDynamics Marketing Team

[email protected]



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12824734



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE DemandDynamics

Related Links

http://www.demanddynamics.com

