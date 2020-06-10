Demands for BleachSafe® Towels Rise as States Reopen

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As states continue to reopen, leading towel manufacturer Blusand has received an influx of orders for BleachSafe® towels, resulting in a 30% increase of sales. Salons and families alike are turning to the brand to keep their staff, customers and families safe. BleachSafe® towels were designed to be washed in bleach, killing germs and providing peace of mind during the reopening.

BleachSafe Towels

Blusand CEO, Morris Sitt commented on the demands. "The shutdown in March and April hurt our business, since we heavily rely on orders from salons, restaurants and gyms. However in anticipation of reopening, new orders have been pouring in, making May our best month to date."

With cleanliness and disinfection paramount, many salons, restaurants and gyms are discarding their old towel inventory and starting fresh with BleachSafe®. These towels were designed to safely withstand bleach, chlorine and benzoyl peroxide without the wear and tear of its 100% cotton fibers. They are also fade resistant and fast drying, making them an essential to service industry businesses.

When the CDC noted that bleach is an effective cleaning agent in the battle against COVID-19, Sitt and his team began to design BleachSafe® bath towels for the home. Blusand now sells plush 30" x 58" bath towels directly to consumers. Sets of two are available in white or gray, retailing for $24 and $26 respectively.

Blusand currently sells towels, available in fifteen colors, to over 18K salons, restaurants and gyms nationwide. A growing list of hotels and cruise lines also order from Blusand to fulfill BleachSafe® towel needs. For more information, visit https://blusand.com/.

About Blusand :

Since launching BleachSafe® towels in 2001, Blusand has been known throughout the beauty industry as an innovative, technologically savvy and affordable beauty resource for salons. The enormously positive response encouraged the company to continue to find new solutions, and provide comfort and cleanliness without sacrificing the style in salons, spas, restaurants, gyms and now, the home experience.

Press Contact :

Now + Zen PR

Tara Vera

212.564.2122

[email protected]

SOURCE Blusand

Related Links

https://blusand.com

