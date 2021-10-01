DEMDACO-OneCoast Agreement Comes to an End

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCoast and DEMDACO mutually announce the end of their representation agreement effective 1/1/22.

The representation agreement was initiated in January of 2016 and has come to a natural end at the end of 2021. "We have enjoyed representing the DEMDACO brand for the last six years," says John Keiser CEO of OneCoast. "Both companies have benefitted from the relationship," continued Keiser. "We are pleased that 2021 is projecting to be one of our best years together. I thank DEMDACO for the excellent product and their focus on the current supply chain challenges, as both are major factors in this year's success."

The Sales force that formed the DEMDACO Sales Division within OneCoast will transition back to DEMDACO as of January 1, 2022 and will become DEMDACO direct employees. "While we have enjoyed our relationship with OneCoast," Lance Hart President of DEMDACO says, "having the sales organization as direct employees of our company fits with our long-term strategy."

Both OneCoast and DEMDACO are committed to making the transition very seamless for the independent retailer customer. Service will be uninterrupted from the OneCoast DEMDACO Sales Division Territory Manager as well as on www.demdacoretailers.com and www.onecoast.com.

DEMDACO is the online destination for giftable products intended to lift the spirits and create meaningful moments in people's lives. Founded over 20 years ago by Demi Lloyd and Dave Kiersznowski, each of DEMDACO's products are carefully curated, including unique, handcrafted pieces by their team of artisans and designed with an emotional purpose in mind – to spread comfort, joy, hopefulness and love. DEMDACO gifts stand apart from the rest for their potential to help nurture goodness in the lives of others, and celebrate family, friends and themselves.

