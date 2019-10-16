Demers Debuts New Type III Ambulance at EMS World Expo

VAN WERT, OH, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances USA Inc. (''Demers'') is unveiling a new Type III Ambulance, the CCL 150, today at EMS World Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana. The CCL 150 is a new model of Crestline brand ambulances that offers safety and durability at an affordable price.

The CCL 150 will make its public debut today at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in Exhibit Hall Booths 1129 and 1119. This new model line was developed by Crestline and will be marketed, distributed, and represented through Demers dealerships in the United States market.

"We have a proud tradition of high quality and innovation, and are proud to build on that reputation with our newest model," said Benoit Lafortune, Executive Vice President at Demers Ambulances. "We are thrilled to publicly showcase the CCL 150 today, a vehicle we believe will become known as an industry workhorse."

Safety and durability are the cornerstones of the Crestline CCL 150. The model targets EMS departments who desire increased durability and reliability, with worry-free maintenance, and readily available parts. The CCL 150 is designed for quick delivery and volume orders, and it has an impressive set of standard features including:

Full ALS size ambulance with industry leading payload and available storage

All-aluminum extruded body construction with all-aluminum cabinetry

CrestCoat, a durable powder coating finish on interior and exterior with CrestClean, an antimicrobial agent preventing bacteria and destructive microorganisms

Factory backed Lifetime Paint Warranty and Lifetime Structural Warranty

Multiplex Electrical System

EMS World Expo attendees are invited to tour the CCL 150 in Exhibit Hall Booths 1129 and 1119 beginning October 16 at 11 am CDT and continuing through October 18 during show hours. Those not attending EMS World are invited to experience a virtual tour online or download product information at CCL150.com.

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in early 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in early fall 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality product, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries, and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com, www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com.

SOURCE Demers-Ambulances inc.

