Demetrio J. Aguila, III, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Healing Hands of Nebraska, P.C. is a multi-specialty surgical and medical practice, and is one of the top medical care facilities in the Midwest. They evaluate and treat various conditions of the peripheral nervous system, the ears, nose, and throat, as well as perform complex reconstructive surgery. They do all that they can to accommodate each individual patient's unique needs while maintaining a warm, welcoming environment in which they can feel comfortable.

Dr. Aguila plays a vital role in the medical community in the Midwestern United States, as he is one of the only surgeons in all of Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, and Wyoming who performs comprehensive peripheral nerve surgeries. With 21 years of experience in the medical field, he focuses on treating patients with chronic pain or numbness due to diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy treatments, trauma, or surgery. In terms of his greatest area of expertise, Dr. Aguila specializes in cases involving the low back, lower extremities and the abdomen, often treating patients who have undergone C-sections or inguinal hernia repair, as well as patients with low back pain or sciatica that have failed or inguinal hernia repair, as well as patients with low back pain or sciatica that have failed other treatments.

Prior to entering the world of professional medicine, Dr. Aguila earned his Medical Degree at the Boston University School of Medicine, and completed his residency training in Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, and completed his residency training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at John Hopkins School of Medicine and the University of Maryland. He also trained under Dr. A. Lee Dellon, head of the internationally respected Dellon Institute for Peripheral Nerve Surgery.

In order to advance his professional development, Dr. Aguila is double board-certified as a Diplomate of American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology. He is also Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, an Active Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, an Active Member of the American Society for Peripheral Nerve, and a member of the International Society of Plastic Surgeons.

When he is not saving lives in the operating room, Dr. Aguila greatly enjoys hunting, playing ice hockey, and teaching the martial arts.

Dr. Aguila dedicates this recognition to William Lawson MD, DDS.

