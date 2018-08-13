DEMLP Attorney Peter Lederman Appointed to Middlesex County Bar Association Ad Hoc Committee on Municipal Court Reform

FREEHOLD, N.J., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Davison, Eastman, Muñoz, Lederman & Paone (DEMLP), a full-service law firm providing coordinated legal services, today announced the appointment of firm Equity Shareholder Peter H. Lederman to serve as Co-Chair for the Middlesex County Bar Association's (MCBA) Ad Hoc Committee on Municipal Court Reform. The appointment was made by MCBA President Joanne Vos at the Association's board meeting on August 13, 2018. Other committee members include Eugene Wishnic, Co-Chair, John Hogan, George Shamy, Jr. and Kimberly Yonta.

The committee was created in response to the recent reports on Municipal Court Reform by the New Jersey State Bar Association and the Supreme Court of New Jersey. The committee is charged with reviewing those reports and recommendations and recommending a course of action for the MCBA Board in the Municipal Court reform effort.

Peter Lederman is Certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Municipal Court Trial Attorney, which recognizes the highest level of competency for lawyers in Municipal Courts. His law practice has been limited to representing defendants charged with Driving While Intoxicated and related municipal court offenses throughout the State of New Jersey for the past 35 years, representing over 5,000 defendants in those courts.

