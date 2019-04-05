Democratic Republic of Congo Top 20 Supermarket Chains Report 2019: Assess the Balance Between Domestic and Foreign Players in the Retailer Landscape

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in the Democratic Republic of Congo" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading supermarket chains in The Democratic Republic of Congo. This report analyses proprietary research on the emerging supermarket sector in Kinshasa, Lubumbashi and beyond, its key players, challenges for operators and brand owners, and includes forecasts on the future development.

Major Issues

DRC's economic growth is only just above population growth - which will limit growth in consumer spending.

Although supermarket chains are struggling to grow in the face of systemic risks and challenges, there are emerging opportunities in the retail sector.

Even if December 2018's elections result in a peaceful transfer of power, at least one major candidate is seeking to push through laws requiring a quota of domestically manufactured products.

There is only one major international supermarket chain in DRC - but up to four possible entrants could seek to enter if market conditions improve.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading supermarket chains in DRC?

What share of the grocery retail floorspace do they take?

Which supermarket chains are expanding?

How do leading chains compare against one another?

What is the national penetration of the leading supermarket chains?

Which market segments does each chain operate in?

Who are the future winners and losers?

1. Supermarkets In D.R.C.

2. The Top Supermarket Chains In D.R.C.

3. Supermarket Store Networks

4. Modern Grocery Retail Floorspace

5. Positioning Of Leading Supermarket Chains

6. Supermarket Chains In And Outside Kinshasa

7. Key Findings And Future Outlook

Hasson

Kin March

S&K

Shoprite

