Democratization of Real Estate Investing

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the National Association of Realtors approaching 120 years old, it's been clear for a while that Real Estate investments are heavily regulated by "Associations," they're expensive, as well as extremely time consuming, but what's most attractive with Real Estate investments is the opportunity to build immense wealth.

Streamlined Real Estate Investing for Everyone

Now-today, with advances in PropTechnology, FinTech and Social Media platforms, the Democratization of Real Estate is finally upon us. Anyone can now invest in this coveted market — not just Real Estate elites or wealthy investors.

"We started Belwood with the goal to make Real Estate Investing as accessible as the Stock Market," says Steven Belmont, CEO of Belwood, "With thousands of access points, the Stock Market has been brought to our fingertips through Apps and online Brokers — but not for Real Estate investments."

Today, Belwood is one of the fastest growing PropTech companies in the industry with a clear path to bring Real Estate Investing to the world. Anyone can now invest in Short-, and Long-Term Rentals, as well as Renovate and Resell opportunities with as little as $500 through the new Belwood Investor App. Their streamlined processes are designed to accelerate investments in a downturned Real Estate market, providing their investors with more opportunities than ever before. Download the Belwood Investor App and start building wealth today!

