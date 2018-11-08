Democrats' "Blue Wave" Nothing More than a Ripple in the States

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Republican State Leadership Committee President Matt Walter released the following statement regarding the 2018 state-level election results:

"After two years of overstated predictions from a newly created constellation of progressive groups pledging to spend hundreds of millions, Democrats only managed to flip five net chambers—all in blue states won by Hillary Clinton. The Republican state legislative red firewall held strong in battleground states like Florida, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

"Vastly outspent by former President Obama, former AG Holder, and billionaire megadonors like Soros, Steyer and others, the RSLC helped preserve nearly all the historic gains of the past decade, protect critical majorities, and even flipped nearly 100 Democrat seats to Republican (and counting).

"Democrat net seat gains from the 2018 Election are a small fraction of what the RSLC's RedMap program accomplished during the 2010 Election and well below any comparable wave measurement. Compared to the 21 chambers Republicans flipped in 2010- the most recent comparable midterm- Democrats fumbled the opportunity to make significant gains toward recouping the nearly 1,000 seats they lost since then.

"Republicans are projected to end the 2018 cycle with a dominant 62 GOP to 37 Democrat legislative chamber advantage. On Election Day 2018, voters from across the political spectrum and across the country gave an overwhelming majority of legislative control to high quality, responsible Republican leaders once again. Coupled with key wins by other statewide, judicial, women and diverse Republican candidates, 2018 was more of a blue ripple than blue wave for the Democrats."

