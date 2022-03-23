Demolish Foods Debuts Breakthrough Plant Protein Muscle Fibers at Future Food Tech Summit - San Francisco

MENIO PARK, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demolish Foods announces the invention of a breakthrough technology that enables the scalable production of plant protein fibers, which mimic animal muscle fibers that constitute animal meat. These plant protein muscle fibers are thinner than human hair and are employed in the creation of plant-based whole-cut meats with an almost perfect equivalence to animal whole-cut meats in terms of appearance, texture and mouthfeel.

Demolish Foods' plant protein muscle fiber viewed under a microscope alongside a chicken muscle fiber and a strand of human hair.

Demolish Foods's plant protein muscle fibers are made using plant protein without the addition of carbohydrates, which helps them achieve nutritional equivalence to animal meats. When bundled and combined with species-appropriate fats, connective tissues, flavors and aromas they can be used to produce a variety of whole-cuts including chicken breasts, fish filets and beef steaks. Furthermore, room temperature processes are used to produce these fibers which permits the creation of whole-cut plant meats that are raw and uncooked.

Demolish Foods will be debuting its breakthrough plant protein muscle fibers at the Future Food Tech Summit in San Francisco, on 24th and 25th of March 2022. Visitors to the Demolish Foods booth can see and feel these fibers firsthand. Demolish will unveil its whole-cut plant chicken breast later this summer and plans to make this commercially available by the end of this year.

Today's plant-based meats provide alternatives to processed animal meats like burger patties, meatballs and other forms of ground, shredded, and minced meats. However, more than half of all animal meats are purchased in the form of whole-cuts which remains largely unaddressed by plant alternatives. It is this unaddressed market for whole-cut plant meats that Demolish is looking to cater to using its groundbreaking technology.

About Demolish Foods:

Demolish Foods is an early-stage plant-based meat startup working on novel food technologies. The company believes that texture is the biggest barrier that needs to be overcome for enabling the large-scale adoption of plant-based meat. Demolish was founded in 2020 with a mission to make the world a kinder, healthier and more sustainable place by replacing whole-cut meats with delicious and nutritious plant-based alternatives. Demolish Foods is a semi-finalist in the ongoing XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition.

