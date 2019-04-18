DeMontrond® Announces the Opening of Mitsubishi in Texas City, Texas

TEXAS CITY, Texas, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeMontrond® Auto Group, one of Houston's leading family-owned dealer groups, announced today the addition of a new member to its family of dealerships. The group was awarded a new Mitsubishi point in Texas City TX. The store, named DeMontrond® Mitsubishi, is located in between DeMontrond® Chevrolet and DeMontrond® RVs. Mitsubishi owners and future owners can look forward to the convenience of DeMontrond® Mitsubishi, now in Texas City, Texas. The location can be found online at https://www.demontrondmitsubishi.com.

"DeMontrond® is a local family-owned dealer group in greater Houston, and with the opening of this dealership, DeMontrond® is well-positioned to drive top-notch Mitsubishi sales and service solutions to the south region, Texas City. We will provide this important and growing area with the most comprehensive set of customer-centric sales and service efficiencies," said George DeMontrond III, Chief Executive Officer and President of DeMontrond® Auto Group. "The new Mitsubishi store's location aligns with our strategy of accelerated local growth, offering a broader area of gold standard DeMontrond® service to our customers, our Warranty Forever® program and more career opportunities for our employees."

DeMontrond® has been an established dealer brand in the greater Houston and surrounding areas for over 65 years. They offer the exclusive Warranty Forever® peace-of-mind program. Family-owned and operated to this day. The Houston location offers the top automotive brands of Buick, GMC, Kia, Volkswagen and Volvo. The Conroe location features Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, RAM and Volkswagen. The Texas City location proudly sells and services Chevy, Hyundai, Genesis, and now Mitsubishi. Each location also accommodates an RV dealership & a Pre-Owned Supercenter.

Contact: Bryon Johnson, GM

DeMontrond® Texas City

3220 Gulf Fwy, Suite A

Texas City, TX 77591

Related Links

https://www.demontrondmitsubishi.com

SOURCE DeMontrond Mitsubishi

Related Links

https://www.demontrondmitsubishi.com

