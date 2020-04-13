Demotech Comments on Fredrick Mutual Insurance Company's Response to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech Inc.'s President Joseph L. Petrelli affirms Frederick Mutual's ability to respond in this uncertain time: "Policyholders, agents and claimants of Frederick Mutual have selected a company with a 176-year history of responding to meritorious claims despite national economic turmoil. Their response to COVID-19 was designed to continue this long and storied history of service to policyholders. Despite the unprecedented economic environment created by the emergence of COVID-19, policyholders, agents and claimants of Frederick Mutual should be delighted to have a 176-year-old insurer coming off one of its best years serving the needs of policyholders."

In 2019 Frederick Mutual celebrated their 176th anniversary and one of its most successful years and simultaneously met one of its most unprecedented challenges: COVID-19. Nancy Newmister, President and CEO, affirms that, "Our COVID response is consistent with every other response to a national emergency that has occurred within our 176-year history, policyholders must be served."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

About Fredrick Mutual Insurance Company

Frederick Mutual Insurance Company is one of the oldest insurance companies in the United States. Our longevity is attributed to strong financials, derived from safeguarding the interests of our policyholders, while providing excellent insurance products and services for our independent agents and policyholders located in: Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, D.C. and North Carolina. The company is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland. Visit us at www.frederickmutual.com.

