Demotech Founder to Share Thoughts on Insurance Marketplace with Bob Farnam, Boenning

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 26 at 11 am Eastern, Demotech, Inc.'s President and Co-founder, Joseph L. Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA (MBA), will discuss InsurTechs, regional and specialty insurers and the turmoil in Florida's residential property insurance marketplace with Bob Farnham, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Boenning & Scattergood.

Petrelli will join Farnham in a live, unscripted conversation. According to Petrelli, "As the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers, FSRs were designed to be applicable to any size insurer. Demotech's Company Classifications System recognizes that business models are more important than size. Although we review and rate more than 400 insurers countrywide; we are often viewed through a lens of Florida, having provided ratings to revive and sustain Florida's residential property insurance market since 1996.

To register, copy this link to your browser:

https://boenning.webex.com and enter meeting ID: 172 200 7360

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. was the first firm to review independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

About Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

Established in 1914, Boenning & Scattergood is one of the oldest independent regional securities, wealth management, and investment banking firms in the country. Professionals at the firm provide individual investors, corporate and municipal clients, and institutions a full complement of financial services, including brokerage, wealth management, equity research, equity and fixed income sales and trading, investment banking, public finance, equity option strategy, and asset management. For more information, please visit www.boenninginc.com . Member FINRA / SIPC.

