Demotech, Inc. to Analyze Health Care Sharing Ministries

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although health care sharing ministries are not insurance and are not subject to insurance regulations, individual ministries can be reviewed and analyzed to assist consumers, providers, regulators and other stakeholders in better understanding the functional operations of a specific health care sharing ministry. Demotech is pleased to introduce its FbSR, Faith Based Sharing Review.

Health care sharing ministries and their members are not obligated to share in the payment of medical expenses incurred by members and payments are not guaranteed. However, members of health care sharing ministries may be exempt from the individual mandate in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act under 26 USC 5000A(d)(2)(B).

Joseph Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech, summarized entry into this space as follows: "We are pleased to be the first to independently assess individual health care sharing ministries and assist them with educating their stakeholders. In direct contrast to insurers who issue insurance policies that enumerate the benefits of the insured and constitute a promise to pay or indemnify, a health care sharing ministry is voluntary. Participants are not compelled by law to contribute toward medical bills. Some states have expressly exempted these ministries from regulation and other states require a notice using prescribed language. Demotech will bring our experience and expertise to this sector to facilitate the distribution of educational insights to the many stakeholders of health care sharing ministries."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. was the first firm to review independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs provide an objective baseline of the solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's increasing accreditations and acceptances has resulted in its review of more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

