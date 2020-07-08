Demotech Site Provides Consumers, Producers, and Analysts with Insights

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first service to review and rate independent, regional, and specialty insurance companies and the rating service of choice for insurtech carriers, announces the availability of carrier-specific information of more than 2,400 property and casualty insurance companies at www.demotech.com.

According to Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC, Vice President and co-founder, "When consumers, producers, and third parties need access to carrier information, they need it now and they like it to be free. Demotech contracted with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to be able to provide information in a uniform, straightforward manner."

President and co-founder, Joseph Petrelli, ACAS, MAAA (MBA), notes, "Contact information, carrier websites, excerpts of both the latest quarterly information and the latest two years of statutory financial statements, as well as operating jurisdictions are included, as well as gross and net premiums written."

Barry J. Koestler, II, CFA, Chief Ratings Officer, adds, "Our site provides company specific metrics for insurance and financial analysts focused on the profitability of insurance companies. If a company's loss and loss adjustment expense reserve (L&LAE) estimate was optimistic, they overstated pre-tax statutory earnings. For each carrier reporting data to the NAIC, we publish their realization of reported pre-tax earnings by reflecting L&LAE as reported by the company. This insight on the quality of carrier earnings cannot be found elsewhere."

Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional, and specialty insurers. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditation and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

