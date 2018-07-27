Demotech ties it all together for attendees of Reinsurance Association of America seminar

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11 and 12, 2018, the Reinsurance Association of America Reinsurance Education Institute held "The ABCs of Financial Reporting and Analysis" for Property/Casualty Insurers and Reinsurers in New York City.

This two-day educational effort was coordinated by Marsha Cohen, Senior Vice President and Director of Education, Reinsurance Association of America (RAA). In addition to Demotech, Ms. Cohen's faculty included speakers from Aon Benfield Analytics, Willis Towers Watson, Greater New York Insurance Companies, Transatlantic Re and members of the RAA staff including Franklin Nutter, President, RAA and Scott Williamson, VP and Director of Financial Analysis.

Demotech's session, Tying it all Together, led by Joseph Petrelli, discussed the rating agency's view on evaluating insurance and reinsurance companies. From an evaluation and earnings perspective, Petrelli pointed to SPEQUELLAE, the first objective standardized measure of the quality of statutory pretax earnings using emerging estimates of prior period loss reserve adequacy to evaluate the quality of an insurer's earnings.

About Reinsurance Association of America

The Reinsurance Association of America (RAA), headquartered in Washington, D.C., is the leading trade association of property and casualty reinsurers doing business in the United States. The RAA is committed to promoting a regulatory environment that ensures the industry remains globally competitive and financially robust. RAA membership is diverse, including reinsurance underwriters and intermediaries licensed in the U.S. and those that conduct business on a cross border basis. The RAA represents its members before state, federal and international bodies.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

