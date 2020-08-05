Demotech to Host Insurance Webinar on Florida Residential Property Insurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first rating service to review and rate independent, regional, and specialty insurance companies and the rating service of choice for residential property insurers focused on Florida, announces its second webinar in its 2020 series on Florida residential property insurance: A Tale of Two Tails.

According to Joseph L. Petrelli, President, Demotech, Inc., "We chose the title 'A Tale of Two Tails' to emphasize the fact that plaintiff and defense attorneys view the elongation of claim reporting, litigation, and the associated protraction of the ultimate determination of the cost of a claim quite differently. This webinar discusses root causes of the differences in perspective in the hope we can move forward to favorably impacting affordability and availability issues."

A Tale of Two Tails

August 18, 2020

10:30 AM to 11:30 AM Eastern

Panel discussion

Insurance defense counsel Mike Monteverde , Zinobar Diana & Monteverde, PA

, Zinobar Diana & Monteverde, PA



Plaintiff attorney Mohammad Sherif , Mubarak Sherif & Oladipo, PA

, Mubarak Sherif & Oladipo, PA



Lisa Miller , Lisa Miller & Associates,

, & Associates,

Paul Handerhan , Florida Association for Insurance Reform

, Florida Association for Insurance Reform Roundtable led by Joe Petrelli :

led by : What convinces a legislature that action is required?



Is it data, anecdotes, personal relationships?



Fred E. Karlinsky , Co-Chair, Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group,

, Co-Chair, Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group,

Paul Handerhan , President, Federal Association for Insurance Reform,

, President, Federal Association for Insurance Reform,

Lisa Miller , Principal, Lisa Miller and Associates,

, Principal, and Associates,

Wesley Todd , President and Founder, CaseGlide,

, President and Founder, CaseGlide,

Brian O'Neill , Partner,

, Partner,

David Unsworth , Senior Broker,

, Senior Broker,

Marc Lauricella , head of Capital Group, TigerRisk

Registration is subject to approval by Demotech and is intended for industry stakeholders. To register, use this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/6559024872812863756. The remaining webinars in this series are October 13, 2020 and December 1, 2020, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM Eastern. The first webinar in this series on the 2020 storm season, can be viewed at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrnRdmMhyEs&feature=youtu.be.

Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional, and specialty insurers. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech reviews more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

TigerRisk Partners

Brian O'Neill, David Unsworth, and Marc Lauricella will represent TigerRisk. Formed in 2008, TigerRisk Partners is a privately-held reinsurance broker and risk/capital management advisor with a selective list of current and prospective customers. They focus on challenging the status quo where both customers and reinsurance partners benefit from their market knowledge and innovative analytical platform. TigerRisk has a team of experts who assume the roles of problem solver, innovator, and sophisticated financial solutions provider. The depth of resident intellectual capital, market knowledge, and industry relationships enable them to provide unparalleled creativity and service.

Federal Association for Insurance Reform (FAIR)

Paul Handerhan, President, is an expert on a variety of insurance issues including underwriting, claims handling, and insurance fraud. He has extensive experience in the legislative, regulatory, and business operating environments. Over the next four sessions, he will discuss potential public policy reforms to improve Florida's homeowners' insurance marketplace. Areas of discussion will include third-party claim participants, litigation, and insurance company claim practices.

Greenburg Trauig

At Greenburg Trauig (GT), innovation is more than just talk. It's in their DNA. GT utilizes a systemic, holistic approach to innovation, helping cut through the noise. In their experience, the most productive models come from an open, transparent, and collaborative relationship with their clients. Everything they do is rooted in their desire to provide clients with quality legal representation.

Lisa Miller and Associates

Leveraging a 30+ year network of industry colleagues, Florida's former Deputy Insurance Commissioner Lisa Miller will share news of the marketplace from the perspective of insurance agency offices, adjusters, regulators, and all those on the front lines who have their boots on the ground.

CaseGlide

Wesley Todd, CEO and co-founder, has spent his entire career helping claims organizations and law firms manage litigation. Prior to CaseGlide, Wesley represented the world's largest insurance companies as an attorney at one of the largest insurance defense law firms. While representing dozens of the top claims organizations in the United States, Wesley recognized how chaotic some claims litigation departments were and with great innovation created the country's leading litigation management platform.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.demotech.com

