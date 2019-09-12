Demotech's discussion with Kathy Ireland featured at FAIR

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech is pleased to announce that excerpts from its exclusive interview on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® will be featured at the FAIR Annual Awards Gala & Benefit on October 24, 2019. Having aired on Fox Business Network as sponsored content, the discussion features Demotech's evaluation and identification of hundreds of stable insurer options.

According to Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, ARC, CCP, "Demotech was the very first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurance companies. This is important because they represent over 55% of the insurance industry and were being ignored." The conversation with Kathy Ireland can be found at https://youtu.be/DEGPbSnQDHw.

Presenting the excerpt at the FAIR Annual Awards Gala & Benefit honors Demotech for thirty years of being the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers, while simultaneously focusing on the fine job it has done in Florida, since Demotech rescued the residential property insurance market of Florida back in 1996.

To participate in the recognition of the efforts of Demotech, regional insurers, and FAIR, register for the Seventh Annual FAIR Awards Gala & Benefit on Thursday, October 24th, 2019, 6:00pm to 10:00pm, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa by visiting federalinsurancereform.org/events. You may also contact Cindy Campbell, Vice President of Communications & Stakeholder Relations, at ccampbell@federalinsurancereform.org or (754) 200-4538.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

About the Federal Association for Insurance Reform

FAIR is national non-partisan, non-profit consumer advocacy organization dedicated to providing insurance consumers with quality coverage at affordable rates through balanced public policy. Follow FAIR online at www.federalinsurancereform.org, on Facebook (facebook.com/FAIRwatch), Twitter (@FAIRwatch), or LinkedIn.

