Demotech's I LEAD 2019 Focuses on Getting Talent Right

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The graying of the insurance industry's workforce through the retirement of baby boomers and our perceived inability to attract and retain younger talent is a focus of I LEAD 2019," says Sharon M. Romano, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC, Co-founder and Vice President, Demotech, Inc.

Renée Montoya Lado, M.S., NCC, Founder and President, Strategic Designs for Learning will address one of the most critical risks, and therefore opportunities, facing the insurance sector today – getting talent right. According to Lado, "While in many companies team management has become increasingly the norm, desiring equality, and creating an environment that supports shared decision-making are entirely different things."

As the premier conference for C-suite insurance leaders, I LEAD 2019 focuses on the facets of leadership that are critically important to carriers at the forefront of the transitions facing the industry.

Held in Columbus, Ohio on August 18 to 20, 2019, visit www.ileadinsurance.com.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

I LEAD 2019 is the successor to the sold out Super Regional Conferences of 2017 and 2018.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.demotech.com

