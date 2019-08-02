Demotech's Thoughts on the Florida-focused Carriers We Review and Rate

Update - Q1 Financial and Reinsurance Programs

News provided by

Demotech, Inc.

Aug 02, 2019, 12:58 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This material provides an update on the first quarter 2019 financial statements and 2019 – 2020 reinsurance programs applicable to the Florida-focused carriers reviewed and rated by Demotech. 

Our update on operating results as of June 30, 2019, will be held via a live webinar. Register as our guest on September 12, 2019, at 1 PM Eastern at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4902886576040841483. During our webinar on September 12, 2019:

  1. Barry J. Koestler, II, CFA, Chief Ratings Officer, and Bob Warren, CPCU, CPA (Inactive), Client Services Manager, will present their thoughts on the financial status of the carriers referenced below, based upon a review of June 30, 2019, financial statements. 
  2. Wesley Todd, CEO, CaseGlide, a premier claims litigation management company, will share his observations on the initial impact of the legislation intended to reform the assignment of benefits anomaly that has been in place in Florida.
  3. Catastrophe modeling experts will share their thoughts on if, how, or why initial projections for Irma, Michael, and Matthew crept upward in addition to sharing thoughts on model enhancements, Florida and countrywide, that we should expect to see in the future.

Today, we are pleased to release the results of the review and analysis of year-end 2018 financial information, Q1 2019 operating results, and the reinsurance programs placed by the Florida focused carriers reviewed and rated by Demotech. As a brief review of our role stabilizing the Florida residential property insurance marketplace, we offer the following history and perspective:

In 1996, the State of Florida, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), and the Florida Residential Property Casualty Joint Underwriting Association (JUA) initiated an effort to depopulate the JUA. The depopulation effort included legislation to permit the State of Florida to offer financial incentives to insurers that depopulated the JUA.

Concurrently, the mortgage lending industry requested that the legislation include a provision requiring the newly capitalized insurers be acceptable to the secondary mortgage marketplace.  Absent this provision, unrated start-up insurers would be unacceptable to place hazard insurance policies acceptable to the secondary mortgage marketplace. 

When the State of Florida, the secondary mortgage marketplace, and the mortgage lending community needed a solution to this situation, they contacted Demotech and asked us to assist. We developed a procedure to review and rate newly formed insurers that has met the test of time.  Since 1996, our process assisted the State of Florida, insurance agents, insurers, consumers, reinsurers, and mortgage lenders. For almost twenty-five years, we have utilized this process to review and analyze start-up insurers throughout the United States.

Over calendar years 2016, 2017, and 2018, catastrophes hammered the Sunshine State. Concurrently, established claims procedures, processes, and protocols in place in Florida continued to increase losses and loss adjustment expense. Reforms became law July 1, 2019, when Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7065 as a solution to the abuses.

House Bill 7065 included:

  • Providing a definition of an "assignment agreement"
  • Requiring execution, validity, and effect of an agreement to assign benefits
  • Prohibiting some fees and policy provisions related to managed repairs in an assignment of benefits agreement
  • Transferring specific pre-lawsuit duties under an insurance policy to the assignee
  • Shifting the burden of proof to prove failure to carry out such duties to the assignee
  • Requiring insurers to collect specified data on claims paid in prior periods
  • Allowing an insurer to make available a policy prohibiting assignment, in whole or in part, under certain conditions
  • Revising Florida's one-way attorney fee statute to incorporate a fee structure to be utilized in determining the fee amount due to an assignee filing suit against an insurer
  • Requiring service providers to provide an insurer and the consumer written notice of at least 10 business days before filing suit.

Other legislation enacted in 2019 enhanced the operating environment by increasing the loss adjustment expense reimbursement paid to insurers through the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund to 10 percent of reimbursed losses, effective with contracts of June 1, 2019 and subsequent.

Demotech hopes that AOB reform, enhanced claims reimbursement by the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, and other enacted reforms will mitigate the size and frequency of future rate revisions. However, as Floridians await the emergence of demonstrable objective evidence of the recent reforms, Demotech is pleased that our review process provided sufficient direction and guidance on financial stability despite three consecutive years of natural catastrophes, and seven years of the cost of AOB running unabated through the loss experience of insurers.   

Today we present Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) reflecting our current perspective, which is based upon the analysis undertaken thus far in 2019, including Q1 2019 financials and the 2019 – 2020 reinsurance program including vertical and horizontal limits. The issuance of these FSRs indicates that each carrier submitted, and Demotech reviewed, at least the following:

  • 2018 financial statement to review critical financial ratios and metrics at year-end
  • 2018 statement of actuarial opinion as regards loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
  • 2018 independent audit
  • 2018 information related to a holding company or significant affiliates, if applicable
  • Preliminary vertical and horizontal catastrophe reinsurance program for 2019
  • Final vertical and horizontal catastrophe reinsurance program for 2019
  • Quarterly financial statement prepared as of March 31, 2019 to evaluate whether critical financial ratios and metrics remained acceptable
  • Financial stability of reinsurers providing protection to the carriers.

Insurer Reviewed by Demotech

Financial Stability Rating®


American Coastal Insurance Company

American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc.

A

American Platinum Property & Casualty Insurance Company

A

American Traditions Insurance Company

A

Anchor Property and Casualty Insurance Company

A

AutoClub Insurance Company of Florida

A

Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Company

A

Bankers Insurance Company

A

Capitol Preferred Insurance Company

A

Castle Key Indemnity Company

Castle Key Insurance Company

Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Company

A

Edison Insurance Company

A

FedNat Insurance Company

A

First Community Insurance Company

A

First Protective Insurance Company

A

Florida Family Home Insurance Company

Florida Family Insurance Company

Florida Peninsula Insurance Company

A

Florida Specialty Insurance Company ^

A

Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company

A

Gulfstream Property and Casualty Insurance Company

A

Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company

A

Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Co

A

KIN Interinsurance Network

A

Monarch National Insurance Company

A

Olympus Insurance Company

A

Omega Insurance Company

A

People's Trust Insurance Company

A

Prepared Insurance Company

A

Safe Harbor Insurance Company

Safepoint Insurance Company

A

Security First Insurance Company

A

Service Insurance Company

A

Southern Fidelity Insurance Company

A

Southern Oak Insurance Company

A

St. Johns Insurance Company, Inc.

A

Tower Hill Preferred Insurance Company

A

Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company

A

Tower Hill Select Insurance Company

A

Tower Hill Signature Insurance Company

A

TypTap Insurance Company

A

United Property & Casualty Insurance Company

A

Universal Insurance Company of North America

A

Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company

A

US Coastal Property & Casualty Insurance Company

A

Weston Insurance Company

A

^:         Reflects measures undertaken to revise the Company's business model

Our thoughts on the reinsurance carriers providing protection for the 2019 storm season and our assessment of the financial stability of these reinsurers are as follows:

Reinsurers Participating in 2019 Reinsurance Programs of Florida-focused Carriers

Demotech's Preliminary 2019 Perspective *

Domicile

ACE Property & Casualty through Chubb Tempest Re USA, LLC

Secure - 1

Pennsylvania

Aeolus Re Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Allianz Risk Transfer AG

Secure - 1

Liechtenstein

Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc.

Secure - 1

Delaware

Allied World Assurance Company Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Allied World Reinsurance Mgt Co on behalf of Allied World Ins Co

Secure - 1

New Hampshire

AlphaCat Reinsurance Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

American Agricultural Insurance Company

Secure - 1

Indiana

American Home Assurance Company

Secure - 1

New York

American International Reinsurance Company Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

American Standard Insurance Company of Wisconsin

Secure - 1

Wisconsin

Amlin AG

Secure - 1

Switzerland

Armor Re II Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Aon Insurance Managers (Bermuda) Ltd/Securis Re

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Aquilo CatCo (through Hannover Ruck SE)

Secure - 1

Germany

Arch Reinsurance Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Argo Re Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Ariel Re Bermuda obo Ariel 1910

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Artex SAC Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Ascot Underwriting (BDA) Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte Ltd

Secure - 1

Singapore

Aspen Bermuda Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Avatar Re, LLC

Secure - 1

Delaware

AXA XL

Secure - 1

Bermuda

AXIS Reinsurance Company

Secure - 1

New York

Axis Specialty Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Berkley Re America/Berkley Insurance Company

Secure - 1

Delaware

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

Secure - 1

Nebraska

BGS Services (Bermuda) Limited/Lloyds Syndicate

Secure - 1

United Kingdom

Blue Water Re, Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

CATCo Reinsurance Fund

Secure - 1

Germany

Cathay Century Ins Co Ltd.

Secure - 1

Taiwan

Catlin Insurance Company Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Central Reinsurance Corporation

Secure - 1

Taiwan

Cerulean Re obo Fermat

Secure - 1

Bermuda

China Property & Casualty Reinsurance Company Limited

Secure - 1

China

Chord Re Consortium 9840

Secure - 1

United Kingdom

Chubb Tempest Reinsurance Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Cincinnati Insurance Company (The)

Secure - 1

Ohio

Citrus Re

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Convex Insurance UK Limited

Secure - 1

United Kingdom

Convex Re Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Credit Suisse obo Hannover Ruck SE

Secure - 1

Germany

Credit Suisse obo Tokio Millennium Re AG

Secure - 1

Switzerland

DaVinci Reinsurance Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

DEVK Ruckversicherungs

Secure - 1

Germany

DUAL Commercial LLC t/a Tamesis o/b/o National Union Fire Insurance Co

Secure - 1

Pennsylvania

Eclipse Re Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Elementum obo Tokio Millennium Re

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Employers Mutual Casualty Company

Secure - 1

USA

Endurance Specialty Insurance Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Eskatos Capital Mgmt (Hannover Re paper)

Secure - 1

Germany

Everest Reinsurance Company

Secure - 1

Delaware

Factory Mutual Ins Co

Secure - 1

Rhode Island

Farm Mutual Reinsurance Plan

Secure - 1

Canada

Fidelis Insurance Bermuda Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Fidelis Underwriting Limited

Secure - 1

United Kingdom

Fubon Insurance Company Ltd.

Secure - 1

Taiwan

General Insurance Corporation of India

Secure - 1

India

General Reinsurance Corporation

Secure - 1

Connecticut

Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd.

Secure - 1

Cayman Islands

Hamilton Re, Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Hannover Re (Bermuda) Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) DAC

Secure - 1

Ireland

Hannover Ruck SE

Secure - 1

Germany

Harco National Insurance Company

Secure - 1

Illinois

Hiscox Insurance Co (Bermuda) Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Horseshoe Re Limited (obo Coriolis Capital Limit

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Horseshoe Re Limited/Separate Account FC0028

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Houston Casualty Company

Secure - 1

Texas

Humboldt Re

Secure - 1

Guernsey

ILS Capital obo Prospero Re Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Indigo Re

Secure - 1

Cayman Islands

Insurance Company of the West

Secure - 1

California

Kelvin Re Limited

Secure - 1

Guernsey

Korean Reinsurance Company

Secure - 1

South Korea

Lancashire Insurance Company Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Lansforsakringar Sak Forsakrings AB (public)

Secure - 1

Sweden

LGT Capital Management Ltd. Obo Collateralised Re

Secure - 1

Switzerland

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Secure - 1

Massachusetts

Liberty Syndicate 4472

Secure - 1

United Kingdom

Lumen Re Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Maiden Reinsurance Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Manatee Re LTD

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Mapfre Re, Compania de Reaseguros, S.A.

Secure - 1

Spain

Markel Bermuda Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Market Re Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

MS Frontier Reinsurance Limited2

Secure - 1

Switzerland

Munich Reinsurance

Secure - 1

Delaware

National Liability & Fire Insurance Company

Secure - 1

Connecticut

National Union Fire Ins Co

Secure - 1

Pennsylvania

Navigators Insurance Company

Secure - 1

New York

Neon Underwriting Bermuda Limited/Lloyd's Syndicate 2468

Secure - 1

United Kingdom

Nephila obo Poseidon

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Nephila obo Rubik

Secure - 1

Bermuda

New India Assurance Company

Secure - 1

India

New Ocean Capital

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Oak Leaf Re Ltd. (Fully Collateralized CAT Bonds)

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Odin Re

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Odyssey  Reinsurance Company

Secure - 1

Connecticut

Orange Grove Re Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Osprey Re

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited

Secure - 1

Cayman Islands

Partner Reinsurance Co Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Partner Reinsurance Company of the U.S.

Secure - 1

New York

Peak Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Secure - 1

Hong Kong

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

Secure - 1

China

Pilar Capital obo Hannover Ruck SE

Secure - 1

Germany

Pompano Re Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Poseidon Re Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Promissum Re SPC Ltd

Secure - 1

Cayman Islands

Prospero Re Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Qatar Re

Secure - 1

Qatar

QBE Reinsurance Corporation

Secure - 1

Pennsylvania

QuantEdge USA

Secure - 1

Bermuda

R+V Versicherung AG

Secure - 1

Germany

Radiant Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Renaissance Reinsurance Limited

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Renaissance Reinsurance U.S., Inc.

Secure - 1

Maryland

Resilience Re

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Rubik Reinsurance Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Satec srl/New Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Secure - 1

Switzerland

SCOR Global P&C SE

Secure - 1

France

SCOR Reinsurance Company

Secure - 1

New York

Secquaero Re Amaral IC Limited

Secure - 1

Guernsey

Secquaero Re Arvine IC Ltd.

Secure - 1

Switzerland

Secquaero Re Rivaner IC Ltd.

Secure - 1

Switzerland

Securis Re I Ltd. Obo SRB 119

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Shelter Reinsurance Company

Secure - 1

Montana

Sirius International Insurance Corporation (public) Bermuda Branch

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Sompo Japan Canopius Reinsurance AG Bermuda Branch

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Swiss Reinsurance America Corporation

Secure - 1

New York

Taiping Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Secure - 1

Hong Kong

Third Point Reinsurance Company

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Toa Reinsurance Company of America

Secure - 1

Delaware

Tokio Millennium Re AG - Bermuda Branch

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Tokio Millennium Re AG (USA Branch of C0128)

Secure - 1

New York

Topsail Reinsurance SPC Ltd

Secure - 1

Cayman Islands

Tower Hill Re

Secure - 1

Cayman Islands

Transatlantic Reinsurance Company

Secure - 1

New York

Validus Reinsurance Ltd

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Vermeer Reinsurance Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Wyndham Ins Co SAC

Secure - 1

Bermuda

XL Bermuda Ltd.

Secure - 1

Bermuda

Y-Bridge Insurance SPC

Secure - 1

Cayman Islands

*:         Reference:  FL Rule 69O-144.007 Credit for Reinsurance from Certified Reinsurers

Refer requests for additional information to Joseph L. Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, President, Barry J. Koestler, II, CFA, Chief Ratings Officer, or Robert M. Warren, CPA, CPCU, Client Services Manager. 

About Demotech, Inc.
Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer.  Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

Update on Q2 2019 via Webinar on September 12, 2019
Register as our guest for the webinar on September 12, 2019 at 1 PM Eastern by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4902886576040841483.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.demotech.com

Also from this source

Cyber Security Panel at Demotech's I LEAD Insurance Conference...

Demotech secures ACQ5 Global Awards - yet again!...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Demotech's Thoughts on the Florida-focused Carriers We Review and Rate

News provided by

Demotech, Inc.

Aug 02, 2019, 12:58 ET