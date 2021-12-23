Demyst appoints new Chairman of the Board: Michael Cameron, formerly CEO & Managing Director of Suncorp Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demyst is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Cameron as Demyst's Chair-elect.

"Our Board of Directors comprises a dedicated global team of industry leaders committed to operationalizing external data" said Mark Hookey, Founder and CEO of Demyst.

Michael Cameron has previously been a CEO of Suncorp Group and The GPT Group, spanning 10 years, and a non-executive director of Suncorp Group for four years. Prior to that, Michael was CFO of Commonwealth Bank. Having held senior executive roles across financial services and insurance industries, Cameron has experienced first hand the universal challenge of locating and accessing data across multiple sources.

Michael joins Demyst as the company scales to the next phase of growth. By unlocking the power of external data, data leaders can extract greater value from the world's best data sources to deliver improved business outcomes and innovation across the enterprise.

"I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time — Despite the volume of external data supply exploding, most of its value remains untapped. Few organizations today are taking full advantage of data generated outside their walls. The external data needs of Demyst's clients, regulators, and other stakeholders are changing rapidly. Demyst is dealing with these changes in innovative ways which will benefit all Demyst stakeholders for years to come," said Cameron.

Mark Hookey, Demyst's CEO, said, "Demyst is growing fast as a purpose-driven and comprehensive platform data provider adding incredible value to customers. We are excited to welcome Michael and his assistance to help get enterprises out of the lab and into production at scale. His deep leadership experience in analytical and data use cases across tier 1 regulated enterprises makes him ideal for the role. I look forward to partnering closely with Michael to focus on our mission to unlock the true value of external data globally across thousands of data products."

About Demyst

The Demyst platform provides accelerated deployment of external data solutions for the world's leading banks, insurers and fintechs. Demyst's platform eliminates the friction associated with external data procurement, testing, and deployment to unlock innovation and drive business growth. Personalized solutions are made possible for every business use case. Unlock the power of external data with access to 1,000's of data products worldwide via a single API. Getting started is easy, access your free trial at www.demyst.com/sign-up .

