Denali Universal Services receives the 2020 GOLD Safety Award from ConstructSecure for the Security Services Division safety performance and program.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Universal Services (DUS) is pleased to announce that ConstructSecure has awarded DUS with their Gold Safety Award. ConstructSecure is an independent safety assessment program that reviews a company's historic safety performance and current safety management systems. It is widely used in the commercial construction business, of whom we are proud to partner with in the protection of assets.

The DUS Security Division strengths highlighted by Construct Secure in their assessment as "better than industry average" include:

Days away case and restricted cases

Recordable cases

EMR

No fatalities in the past

Safety Management Systems

Safety Program elements

Special elements

"The professionals who work in our Security Division and Safety Teams are committed to safety every day, at work and at home. It is my pleasure to congratulate our team for their relentless commitment to our safety performance and the values that are part of the DUS culture," said Bob Kean, President and CEO for Denali Universal Services.

About Denali Universal Services (DUS)

DUS provides integrated facility management services and full spectrum security services for public and private sectors. The company operates through two distinct and mutually supporting functional divisions, security and facilities services. DUS is a 100% Sodexo-owned business, focusing on quality of life and safety for its employees and consumers.

DUS Media Contact:

Annette Sheppard

[email protected]

www.denaliuniversal.com

SOURCE Denali Universal Services

Related Links

https://denaliuniversal.com

