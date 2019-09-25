Dengue Outbreak in Southeast Asia Set to Increase Mosquito Control Insecticide Sales, Sees Kline

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2015 outbreak of the Zika virus in South America, Central America, and the United States galvanized countries to increase vector control measures to quickly reduce mosquito populations. In 2019, another disease outbreak is anticipated, as many Southeast Asian countries have reported a higher incidence of Dengue fever. India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are all increasing protection measures. Insecticide sales for mosquito control are evaluated to be USD 200 million from seven major countries, including these four in Southeast Asia, as profiled in Kline's just published Mosquito Control: Global Market Analysis and Opportunities study. To learn about key market insights, REGISTER for our complimentary webinar, taking place on October 25, 2019.

Mosquito control programs are typically budgeted as part of a country's national healthcare plan and implemented by state or city municipal departments. Control programs usually include treatments for both adult mosquitoes and mosquito larvae. Adulticide applications can be done through different techniques including aerial applications, with aircraft spraying the largest tracts of land. More common are land-based spray applications, which are administered by pest control officers and applied directly to the surfaces of buildings. Foggers, vaporizers, and other machines are also used in application. Long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) are also commonly used in some countries as covering for beds. Adulticide products account for about 75% of total market sales.

Larvacide brands account for the remaining 25% of sales. Larvacide applications are predominantly conducted as water treatments, especially where water is stagnant. While most larvacide applications are through chemicals, a new biological alternative is being introduced in the market through the use of bacteria such as Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis), which consumes the larvae. Bacterial-based products have already become a key ingredient in the U.S. mosquito control market, accounting for 15% of its total sales.

It is imperative that all products used in control must be approved for use to ensure no contamination and/or further health problems. Common ingredients include naled, pyrethrum, and malathion. Using multiple-ingredient brands is also important to prevent mosquito species from developing resistance to a specific chemical.

Steady growth is predicted for the overall market, with a forecast CAGR of 3% over the next five years. Demand has already grown sharply in India, with CAGR already at 5.6% since 2012; it will continue to grow due to the dangers of the Dengue outbreak. Thailand is forecasting a 4% growth in insecticide sales. As weather patterns change, leading to hotter and wetter climates, mosquito prevalence and subsequent disease outbreaks are likely to continue to increase.

Mosquito Control: Global Market Analysis and Opportunities provides an accurate and independent appraisal of the market size and segmentation of products used, brand sales, and market trends in the professional mosquito control markets. The study focuses primarily on the sales of insecticides, but also covers rodent control products where applicable.

The database, which is a part of subscription, helps market participants to identify and understand the consumption trends and make a comparative assessment of the mosquito control pesticides by supplier, brand, active ingredient, acre treatment, and volumes. It also helps them to benchmark their company's presence in each country and product category against their competitors and will aid them in shaping growth strategies.

