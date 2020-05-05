Dengue Vaccines Industry Assessment to 2027: Demographics, End-users, Regions, Companies

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dengue Vaccines Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dengue vaccine market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 22% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.



Factors such as growing clinical advancements observed in the development of vaccines for dengue fever along with the concern for dengue disease occurring worldwide are anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the global dengue vaccine market. According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of dengue cases around the world has observed over fifteen-fold increase, raising the number to reach a total of up to 3,312,040 numbers in the year 2015.



Moreover, the market is primarily driven by the rising number of dengue cases observed around the world, which is affecting millions of people, thereby raising the need to get vaccinated by dengue vaccine. According to the World Health Organization, around 100-400 million dengue infections were estimated around the globe to occur each year. The statistics also stated that more than half of the world's population is at risk of getting affected from dengue fever.



The global dengue vaccine market consists of various segments that are segmented by age group, by end user and by region. Both the government and private establishments segment, which are sub-segments of the end-user segment, are anticipated together to grow with a CAGR of around 20% over the forecast period and cross a market value of around USD 600 million by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the clinics segment is anticipated grow with the highest CAGR of around 22% over the forecast period.



Based on region, the global dengue vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to grow with a modest CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period and attain a market share of around 10% in the year 2027. Factors such as high government expenditure, increasing research and developmental activities and presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure can be attribute to the growth of the dengue vaccine market in the region.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global dengue vaccine market are Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Institut Pasteur. On the other hand, a large number of players are also raising their investments on research and development activities for the advancements on dengue vaccines so as to make them available in the market, and also gain an added advantage in the market competition.



Key Topics Covered



Global Dengue Market



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Pipeline Analysis Of Dengue Vaccines



Chapter 4 Epidemiology Outlook Of Dengue Vaccines



Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Cases of Dengue

5.1.2 Affordability of Vaccine

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of awareness

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Clinical Development of Vaccines



Chapter 6 Global Dengue Vaccine Market Analysis, by Demography

6.1 Overview

6.2 Below 5 years

6.3 5-10 years

6.4 Above 10 years



Chapter 7 Global Dengue Vaccine Market Analysis, By End-User

7.1 Overview

7.2 Clinics

7.3 Hospital

7.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.5 Government/Private Institutes

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Global Dengue Vaccine Market Analysis



Chapter 9 North America Dengue Vaccine Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Europe Dengue Vaccine Market Analysis



Chapter 11 Asia Pacific Dengue Vaccine Market Analysis



Chapter 12 Latin America Dengue Vaccine Market Analysis



Chapter 13 Middle East & Africa Dengue Vaccine Market Analysis



Chapter 14 Company Profiles

14.1 Sanofi

14.2 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.3 Institut Pasteur

14.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

14.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC



Chapter 15 Global Strategy of The Companies

15.1 Overview

15.2 Dengue vaccine candidates currently in clinical trials



