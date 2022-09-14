Denim Jeans Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 20.06 Bn growth -- Driven by expanding retail space

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by expanding retail space.

Rapid urbanization and strong economic growth coupled with the increasing consumer preference for online shopping have led to a significant increase in the expansion of retail space globally. Besides, many leading retailers are trying to expand their global presence. For instance, in May 2022, Amazon announced the launch of its first brick-and-mortar fashion retail store in Los Angeles, the US. All these factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the global denim jeans market during the forecast period.

"Increasing consciousness regarding clothes and innovative product designs will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global denim jeans market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous local, regional, and international vendors. Vendors compete based on price, quality, presence of brands, discounts, and availability of products. The intense competition among vendors is a significant risk factor for the vendors in the market.

Technological changes, particularly in packaging and transportation, are significant risk factors for vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for the vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Rivalry among vendors in the global denim jeans market is high. Therefore, vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities.

The competition in the market is expected to intensify further with the increased adoption of retail e-commerce. Many companies are focusing on M&A strategies to enhance their market share and geographic footprints during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors in the global denim jeans market are AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, EDWIN Europe GmbH, G Star Raw eStore BV, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, Lucky Brand LLC, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, OTB Spa, Pepe Jeans Sl, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., USPA Global Licensing Inc, Esprit Holdings Ltd, and Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Distribution channel: Offline and Online

Geography: APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment led the market growth in 2021. However, with the increasing preference for online shopping, the market has witnessed a decline in revenue generation through offline distribution channels. Hence, vendors are opening new stores in local and regional markets and sell products through specialty stores and other retail formats.

In terms of region, APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 42% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by steady economic development in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea. In addition, the rising rate of urbanization and increasing dual-household income are contributing to the growth of the denim jeans market in APAC.

The complete report on the global denim jeans market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report .

The denim jeans market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the denim jeans market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the denim jeans market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the denim jeans market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the denim jeans market?

Denim Jeans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, EDWIN Europe GmbH, G Star Raw eStore BV, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, Lucky Brand LLC, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, OTB Spa, Pepe Jeans Sl, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., USPA Global Licensing Inc, Esprit Holdings Ltd, and Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

