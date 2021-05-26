Denim Jeans Market to grow by USD 14.38 million through 2024|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., H&M Group, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., OTB Group, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of sustainable manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Denim Jeans Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

North America



South America

Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the denim jeans market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., H&M Group, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., OTB Group, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Denim Jeans Market size

Denim Jeans Market trends

Denim Jeans Market industry analysis

The adoption of sustainable manufacturing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products is may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the denim jeans market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist denim jeans market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the denim jeans market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the denim jeans market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of denim jeans market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of organic jeans

Increase in demand for the customization of denim jeans

Increase in M&A activities and strategic alliances

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BESTSELLER AS

Capri Holdings Ltd.

H&M Group

Kering SA

Kontoor Brands, Inc.

Levi Strauss & Co.

OTB Group

PVH Corp.

The Gap Inc.

VF Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

