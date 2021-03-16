Denis Usher Joins Mazars in the US as Global SEC Practice Leader

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, announced that Denis Usher, Global SEC Practice Leader, has relocated from Mazars in Singapore to join the New York office as a US Partner. In this new role, he will lead and further expand the National and Global SEC Practices.

Victor Wahba, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are very excited to have Denis join us here in the US. His multinational expertise covering a range of markets will provide our listed clients with valuable global perspective."

Denis has over 30 years of experience delivering audit and advisory services to SEC and multinational, large and listed companies across industries, including manufacturing and distribution, technology and registered investment.

"Exchange-listed businesses increasingly need advisors with an international perspective," Denis said. "I believe that my unique blend of US and international experience, will enhance Mazars' offering in the US and allow us to deliver the insightful services our clients depend on."

Denis holds a BS in Accountancy from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and an EMBA from Mazars NextMBA. He is fluent in English and French.

Contacts

Beth More, Mazars USA LLP, [email protected]

Makovsky, [email protected]

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP