Denison Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (DML: TSX, DNN: NYSE American) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 20, 2019 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Toronto (the "Meeting ") were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

View PDF Version

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld David D. Cates 208,521,957 98.64 2,867,851 1.36 W. Robert Dengler 208,825,134 98.79 2,564,674 1.21 Brian D. Edgar 206,077,462 97.49 5,312,346 2.51 Ron F. Hochstein 208,986,347 98.86 2,403,461 1.14 Jack O.A. Lundin 208,960,770 98.85 2,429,038 1.15 Geun Park 209,289,955 99.01 2,099,853 0.99 William A. Rand 208,802,733 98.78 2,587,075 1.22 Catherine J.G. Stefan 209,271,914 99.00 2,117,894 1.00 Patricia M. Volker 208,901,568 98.82 2,488,240 1.18

The Company is also pleased to report that all other items of business presented to its shareholders at the Meeting, each as more particularly described in the Circular, were approved.

The Company has provided more details on the results of all matters considered at the Meeting in its Report of Voting Results filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Denison

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. In addition to its 90% owned Wheeler River project, which ranks as the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region, Denison's Athabasca Basin exploration portfolio consists of numerous projects covering approximately 320,000 hectares. Denison's interests in the Athabasca Basin also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture ("MLJV"), which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is currently processing ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest and Midwest A deposits, and a 65.92% interest in the J Zone and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest, Midwest A, J Zone and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Denison is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Denison Environmental Services division and is the manager of Uranium Participation Corp., a publicly traded company which invests in uranium oxide and uranium hexafluoride.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur', 'be achieved' or 'has the potential to'.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the benefits to be derived from corporate transactions; expectations regarding Denison's joint venture ownership interests and the continuity of its agreements with its partners; and expectations regarding the terms and continuity of, and revenues from, the UPC management contract.

Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form dated March 12, 2019 under the heading 'Risk Factors'. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.

Related Links

http://denisonmines.com/s/Home.asp

